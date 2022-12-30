Benedict XVI: thoughts and prayers for vile former pope

Current head of the Catholic Church, Jorge Mario Bergoglio, beseeched the faithful on Wednesday to pray for his predecessor, Joseph Ratzinger, aka Benedict XVI.

It seems 95-year-old Holy Joe’s failing health is causing concern.

They say don’t speak ill of the dead, so best to get in while there’s still time.

Ratzinger retired from office in 2013 after an almost eight-year reign as Benedict XVI. True to recent tradition, as pope, he inflicted untold grief and suffering on millions of people by an insistence on unscientific and irrational dogma.

Throughout history, many popes made themselves too busy fornicating and enriching themselves to bother too much with doctrine. But with the increased scrutiny of modern times, pontiffs took a greater interest in the moral affairs of their congregation.

That included enforcing the church’s relatively recent injunction against contraception, most notably condoms. The miserable, sanctimonious, and supposedly celibate old men that ran that institution during the AIDS crisis deserve universal condemnation.

The Catholic Church lied about the effectiveness of condoms. Popes railed against condom usage, condemning many of their own congregation to infection and often death. Non-Catholics also suffered due to the influence of the church on secular authorities.

As the head of the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith, formerly the Inquisition, Joseph Ratzinger wielded enormous influence in those years.

Even as pope in 2005, he listed chastity and marital fidelity as the best methods of combatting the spread of HIV. The church’s ridiculous denial of fact had stopped being funny years before.

Joseph Ratzinger on LGBTIQA+ people

The supposed and loudly trumpeted celibacy of popes often leads to speculation about their sexuality. In Ratzinger’s case, that reached a crescendo when the public became aware of his close relationship with his private secretary, a handsome Bavarian priest almost half his age.

But some wondered about the vehement homophobe earlier.

Andrew Sullivan wrote in The Atlantic that the ‘strong internal repression’ evident in Ratzinger’s writing indicated what made him “simply the most repressed, imploded gay in the world,” in the words of biographer Angelo Quattrocchi.

Sullivan himself described Benedict XVI’s gayness as “almost wince-inducing. The prissy fastidiousness, the effeminate voice, the fixation on liturgy and ritual, and the over-the-top clothing accessories…”

Gay or not, there is no doubting Ratzinger’s homophobia.

In 1986, the Grand Inquisitor called homosexuality an ‘intrinsic moral evil’. A few years later, he described saving humanity from homosexual and transgender behaviour as important as stopping the destruction of the rainforests.

“(The Church) should also protect man from the destruction of himself. A sort of ecology of man is needed.

“The tropical forests do deserve our protection. But man, as a creature, does not deserve any less.”

Clerical sexual abuse

The same lunatic presided from 2001 over the Vatican response to child sex abuse. The response included numerous cases of cover-ups. Ratzinger himself apologised earlier in 2022 when he admitted providing false information to an inquiry into clerical sexual abuse.

Back to Andrew Sullivan.

“The cult of authority was John Paul II’s and Benedict XVI’s key contribution to the modern church. Now we see how this cult of authority was directly connected to enabling the church to enable, hide and defend the rapists of children … there is no escaping the verdict of history.”

So, as Joseph Ratzinger prepares to meet his mythical maker, thoughts and prayers.

