Bendigo Queer Film Festival celebrates twenty years

Bendigo Queer Film Festival is back for another year, with the 2024 festival weekend set to launch this weekend.

Founded in 2004, the film festival is the longest-running regional queer film festival in Australia.

The Bendigo Queer Film Festival attracts people from all over Australia and provides cultural and artistic opportunities to LGBTQIA+ people living in Central Victoria.

Bendigo Queer Film Festival 2024 Program

The 2024 Bendigo Queer Film Festival is launching with a bang, with a midnight screening of Rocky Horror and an introduction by cast member Nell Campbell.

On Sunday March 17, the BQFF International Short Film Competition will bring the world’s best queer shorts to Bendigo.

Queer short films across documentary, drama and comedy will be screened across the afternoon and the winner of the BQFF Short Film Award will be announced at the end of second session.

On Sunday evening, feature documentary Equal the Contest will hit the screen followed by a Q&A with director Mitch Nivalis.

The synopsis reads: “When a 42 year old, non-binary filmmaker joins a new local women’s footy club in Regional Victoria a simple desire to play becomes a complex journey of inclusion and belonging. An unexpected turn means the team has to fight to play. Their campaign challenges age old sporting traditions and joins the wider movement for gender equity.”

For more information, visit bendigoqueerfilmfestival.com.au.

