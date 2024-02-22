Bendigo Pride 2024 set to shine bright as festival director says farewell

The rainbow community in Bendigo is getting ready for more than ten days of queer events as part of Bendigo Pride.

Officially launching on March 13 with the raising of the rainbow flag at the Bendigo Library Gardens, the 2024 program features art shows, poetry readings, drag, dance parties and more.

For Bendigo Pride festival director John Richards, this festival is set to be extra special.

In an interview with The Bendigo Times, Richards said this would be his final Bendigo Pride as festival director.

He said Bendigo has a thriving queer community and he was proud that the festival had become a celebration of place.

“One of the things I’d always wanted to do was celebrate that sense of place,” he said.

“I didn’t want to think this was just a festival that could be anywhere.

“I wanted it to be a festival that could only happen in Bendigo because it’s also the stories we tell about that city.”

Reflecting on his tenure as festival director, Mr Richards said he was proud of Bendigo Pride’s impact.

“We brought so many amazing people to town, we did so many incredible things,” he said.

“We’ve brought hundreds of thousands of dollars to town, we’ve reflected the lives of all sorts of people who perhaps don’t always get their moment in the sun, and I think we’ve just brought a lot of joy and understanding.”

Bendigo Pride launches on March 13 and is running until March 24, 2024.

To check out the full festival program, head to Bendigo Pride’s website.

