Ben Shapiro’s latest meltdown over “gay agenda” – it’s getting weird

Ben Shapiro next to Strange World gay character
Images: youtube

Right-wing pundit Ben Shapiro has once again gone on a twitter-rampage, whinging about Disney pushing a “gay agenda”.

Disney’s latest animated feature, Strange World, is gaining attention for its portrayal of their “first out gay teenager”.

The character of Ethan is voiced by gay comedian Jaboukie Young-White, who emphasises that the introduction of the character marks an important shift for LGBTQI+ representation in media.

“This isn’t a coming out story, and it’s not him looking for acceptance of his identity,” he says.

This film does seemingly embraces the long-coveted notion that same-sex relationships on-screen can be commonplace, as in reality.

Shaprio’s borderline unhinged volley of tweets, however, insist otherwise:

“Here’s the reminder that their ‘not-at-all-secret gay agenda’ to target kids is ongoing,” Shapiro whines.

Shapiro’s bizarre and unabashed fixation with Disney’s representation efforts follows on from his outburst over the kiss between two female characters in Disney’s Lightyear earlier this year.

Naturally, people took to Shapiro’s replies to shed some common-sense on his ramblings.

What gay agenda?

While Shapiro’s paranoid conspiracy-theorising does confirm that the extreme-right sustains itself through the weaponization of homophobia, his claims barely hold water.

Disney has evidently made efforts to bandwagon on the increased representation of LGBTQI+ characters in media, but only incrementally.

From the subtle queer-coding of side-characters to the blink-and-you-miss-it displays of affection, Disney has been scraping the bare-minimal line.

To date, the inclusion of any tokenistic moment of representation has been purposefully edited to allow for its easy removal for international audiences.

Disney is barely pushing the envelope, let alone an entire agenda.

Nevertheless, the proof will be in the pudding. Judge for yourself – Strange World is in theatres on the 24th of November. Trailer below.

