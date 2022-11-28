Actors Ben Platt and Noah Galvin announce they’re engaged

Dear Evan Hansen and Pitch Perfect star Ben Platt has announced he’s engaged to his boyfriend, actor Noah Galvin.

Platt shared images to Instagram of their gorgeous candle-lit proposal, a ring, and cute shots of the couple together and celebrating.

In the caption, the 29-year-old wrote, “he agreed to hang out forever”.

Sharing most of the same photos, Noah Galvin added, “I saw yeehaw and then cried for like 7 hours”.

The gay couple’s news sparked an outpouring of congratulatory comments, including from Michelle Visage who wrote, “OMG OMG OMG! CONGRATS TO YOU BOTH!”

Galvin’s Booksmart co-star Beanie Feldstein also commented, “I am so happy and haven’t stopped crying.”

Ben Platt and Noah Galvin confirmed relationship in 2020

The gay actors are known for playing the lead role in the Broadway production of musical Dear Evan Hansen.

Ben Platt and Noah Galvin confirmed they were a couple in early 2020. Ben Platt explained that they’d been friends for years before deciding to get together.

“We’ve been friends for like five years, and right before the pandemic, we finally decided to really give it a real shot,” Platt told Kelly Clarkson on her talk show in June 2021.

“We’ve kind of skated around it for a long time.”

For the latest lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex and queer (LGBTIQ) news in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.