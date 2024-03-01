Ben Bjarnesen’s DV charity to march in Mardi Gras Parade

The LGBTQ Domestic Violence Awareness Foundation will bring an important message of awareness of domestic, family and intimate partner violence to their first Mardi Gras float in Sydney on Saturday night.

Domestic violence survivor Ben Bjarnesen (above right), from Queensland, founded the charity in 2020. Each year on May 28, the charity recognises LGBTQ Domestic Violence Awareness Day.

Ben said the Foundation is joining the Parade following the “shocking and unimaginable” tragedy of the murders of Sydney gay couple Jesse Baird and Luke Davies last week.

“Our thoughts are with Jesse and Luke’s family, friends and colleagues,” Ben said.

“This is a domestic violence crime. We must all acknowledge that this issue occurs at a disproportionately higher rate in LGBTQ+ communities.”

Ben said the Foundation comprises passionate volunteers desperate to shine a light on the issue that has “remained hidden in our communities for far too long.”

“Sadly, LGBTQ+ people are less likely to identify domestic or family violence in their relationships, less likely to report it to the police or seek support from services, and are far less likely to find support services that meet their specific needs,” he said.

“We are losing too many lives and too many others are suffering in silence.

“I hope that any LGBTQ+ person watching the parade who’s experiencing violence in a personal or family relationship sees us and knows that they are not alone.

“They need to know that they are seen, that they are believed and that there are people and organisations out there who can support them.”

LGBTQ Domestic Violence Awareness Foundation’s first Mardi Gras float

Last week, Mardi Gras partner MinterEllison donated their parade spot to the LGBTQ Domestic Violence Awareness Foundation.

Ben will march with volunteers alongside Hugh Sheridan, journalist Steve Pennells and the first federal DFSV Commissioner, Micaela Cronin.

“Our float will have participants who are victim-survivors, allies and advocates, friends and families,” Ben explained.

“Many will wear purple armbands in honour of those they’ve lost and demonstrate support for family, friends and loved ones.

“We’ll be holding torches to ‘shine a light’ as we honour and remember those who’ve lost their lives to this abuse and harm and as a symbol and beacon of hope for people experiencing domestic and family violence.”

Last year, Ben Bjarnesen left the Queensland Police Service after 15 years. The high-profile, well-known gay police officer was a coordinator of the QPS’ LGBTIQ+ Liaison Officer program.

Ben now works with the LGBTQ Domestic Violence Awareness Foundation to provide education, information and resources to the community.

You can find out more at the Foundation’s website.

“We want to see a future where everyone, regardless of their gender or sexuality, has access to the right safe, inclusive and equal domestic and family violence support at the right time,” Ben said.

“Ultimately, we want to see an end to family, domestic and sexual violence in our communities.”

1800RESPECT is the national domestic, family and sexual violence counselling, information and support service. If you or someone you know is experiencing, or at risk of experiencing, domestic, family or sexual violence, call 1800RESPECT on 1800 737 732. Chat online via their website, or text 0458 737 732.

