“Below Deck” Captain Sandy Yawn Proposes to Girlfriend

Captain Sandy Yawn from reality TV series Below Deck Mediterranean just announced her engagement to gospel singer Leah Shafer in a romantic post to Instagram.

Yawn planned a boat ride to a cove where she previously organised flowers, three violinists and a table for the two to enjoy a date.

“Leah wanted a fairytale, and to me, Leah represents elegance,” she said in an interview with E! News.

“The look on her face was priceless and my heart exploded! It was filled beyond the capacity of anything I could ever imagine. Somehow I feel closer than I did before. There is an energy that I have never experienced in my life.”

The couple met five years ago when Shafer reached out via Facebook message to Yawn. In her message she congratulated Yawn on her TV series.

“I came across your show, congratulations, many blessings,” she wrote.

Yawn says the term “many blessings” caught her attention and the couple quickly connected over their shared faith.

Ahead of her relationship with the Below Deck star, Shafer was married to entertainer Ross Shafer for 20 years. They have a teenage daughter together, Lauren.

Captain Sandy Yawn has become a household name in recent years with her leadership on the Below Deck series. She is also the only female captain the show has featured since it was first aired in 2013.

In 2019, Yawn and Shafer made their relationship public, something Shafer described as the perfect next step.

“It was definitely unexpected. It just happened, when you meet another soul that you connect with at such a deep level, it is unexplainable and so beautiful.”

