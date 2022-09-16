Belgrade Police & far-right clash as EuroPride 2022 goes ahead

A last-minute decision to allow EuroPride 2022 to proceed in the Serbian capital of Belgrade yesterday prompted protests from the pro-Russian far-right.

The Serbian President previously cancelled the parade, saying authorities could not ensure safety. However, Prime Minister Ana Brnabic announced hours before the event that EuroPride 2022 could proceed and guaranteed the safety of participants.

The Prime Minister said authorities would deploy 5,200 police onto the streets of Belgrade to ensure public safety.

LGBTIQA+ activists previously criticised the lesbian PM for not sufficiently defending the right of the LGBT communities to celebrate EuroPride 2022. Ana Brnabic signed the agreement to hold the event in Belgrade three years ago.

However, the announcement prompted street protests from the far-right. Some carried Russian flags reflecting the Serbian far-right’s allegiance with Vladimir Putin. Clashes broke out after protestors threw bottles, rocks and stun grenades at the police.

Ten officers suffered slight injuries and two journalists also came under attack from the angry mob.

Ana Brnabic said later that police detained 64 people but that no serious incidents occurred. Although the PM did not participate in the parade, she was represented by her partner.

Diplomats and members of the European Parliament joined local LGBTIQA+ people and visitors from across Europe for the event.

