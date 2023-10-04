Beks posts video with Dykes on Bikes in support of Yes

Australian pop singer Beks has posted a video supporting Yes featuring members of the Dykes on Bikes motorcycle club.

Beks posted the video to Tiktok and Instagram of her cover of Billy Joel’s We Didn’t Start The Fire. She changed the lyrics to words showing support for the Indigenous Voice to Parliament referendum. She is pictured on a pink motorcycle surrounded by leather-clad lesbians from the Dykes on Bikes motorcycle club.

“Referendum Australia. What’s it all about?” asks the video. Beks then launches into her the adapted lyrics.

“It won’t make Australia poor, but rich in groups that we support. And in time, we just might close the gap, extend their life. Acknowledge they were here before, it’s simply an advisory board. Have your say, make it stay. I know what I’ll vote that day.”

The video received several negative comments, which Beks used to create another video.

The follow-up video pictures her dancing at the Sydney Opera House.

“It’s your chance, it’s the voice. October 14th it’s your choice. Referendum, make it clear, or wait another 30 years. Cost concerns? You’ve misheard, it’s not a handout. It’s been earned. The power lies in what you write. So listen, there’s no real divide.”

Support for the Indigenous Voice to Parliament referendum recently increased for the first time in months. However, it still lags behind the No vote.

The latest poll by the Guardian Essential says 43 per cent of 1,125 responses will vote Yes, up 2% in the last fortnight.

However, 49 per cent intend to vote No and a further eight percent are undecided. This makes the final days of the campaign vital for Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and other Yes campaigners.

