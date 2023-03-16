Behind the ‘Big Miracles’: Meet Adam and Angus’ fertility specialist

Episode 5 of Channel 9’s Big Miracles follows Angus and Adam, a gay couple who have dreamed of being dads for the past 10 years. I chat with their fertility specialist, Dr Shadi Khashaba from IVFAustralia, about his own fertility journey as a gay man, and how this experience helped him make Angus and Adam’s dream become a reality.

Channel 9’s Big Miracles follows the journeys of ten inspiring and determined Australian couples and singles on their path to parenthood, filled with both heartwarming moments and heartbreaking setbacks.

In episode 5 of the series, we meet Angus and Adam – a gay couple who have been together for 18 years and have always aspired for fatherhood.

Throughout this touching episode, we see the ups and downs of their journey so far, facing challenges due to surrogacy laws for same-sex couples and limitations of IVF technology.

By the end, we get to watch as the couple ultimately arriving at their own big miracle – a successful embryo transfer process resulting in their long-held d ream of fatherhood coming true.

However, what audiences didn’t get to see in the show is that the couple’s fertility speciailist, Dr Shadi Khashaba, underwent his own fertility journey before assiting Adam and Angus on theirs.

Dr Shadi Khashaba’s own journey

Like Adam and Angus, Dr Shadi and his partner also always dreamt of having children.

As a fertility specialist at IVFAustralia, Dr Shadi knows how fortunate and rare it is to find a surrogate whom you know personally.

Most people create embryos first and then find a surrogate. In Dr Shadi’s case, it was the opposite.

Dr Shadi was fortunate enough to find a gestational carrier in his friend and colleague.

Together, with the support of their friends and family, Dr Shadi and his partner were able to have a beautiful daughter.

Having a child is a life-altering experience, affecting every aspect of your world form thereon out.

For Dr Shadi, there were some elements of the surrogacy journey that he was very familiar with and ready to expect.

However, there were other that took him by surprise: “As a fertility specialist, I knew the required steps to go through the surrogacy journey.

“But actually going through the process yourself is very different.”

Because, as Dr Shadi points out, the medical process is only one of the many complex stepping stones aspiring parents have to navigate.

“Having to organise and navigate the legislation, discussing drafting a contract with lawyers, following up with the counselling sessions, conducting the psychological assessment – it definitely puts a different scope and perspective on the process, it’s very involved.”

Being in Adam and Angus’ shoes

Of course, after going through this endlessly thorough process in order to have a child, Dr Shadi emerged on the other side a different person.

It is also this person that was able to guide Adam and Angus through this incredibly delicate process.

“Personally, going through surrogacy gave us the true impact of the emotional rollercoaster of fertility treatment.

“You go through the emotions of the ovarian stimulation, nervously waiting to know the number of eggs retrieved.

“The anxious wait for phone calls from the IVF laboratory to let you know how the embryo is developing.

“Knowing exactly how this feels allows me to discuss all these facets with my patients – the time frames, the legal requirements, the psychological assessment requirements – to offer the best planning to couples like Angus and Adam, and to also help them not only start their family journey, but to complete it too.”

But, being a fertility specialist, Dr Shadi also sees his fair share of other rainbow families forming. And the number only continues to grow.

“It’s amazing to see more and more same-sex couples seeking fertility treatment; within the LGBTQI community, the number of rainbow families has grown exponentially in the past 5 – 10 years.”

“It’s good to see that access to fertility treatment is being used and extended to everyone within the LGBTQI community – fertility treatment including IVF, egg donation, sperm donation, surrogacy, and sperm or egg freezing for future use for people who are on hormonal treatments.

Big miracles lead to big conversations

Big Miracles presents audiences with a profound understanding of what a gift IVF is, and as Dr Shadi says, the process of this gift should, eventually, be shared with the child.

“We started talking to our daughter at a very early age, to introduce the concept of having an egg donor, to explain who helped us bring her to life.

“We talk with her about who the egg donor was, and who carried her for nine months through the pregnancy.”

Although, despite their heartwarming story being depicted so beautifully on the show, in reality the process is not as “fast-tracked”, says Dr Shadi.

“In real life, there was a lot of work that Adam and Angus did just to start their journey: finding their egg donor, creating embryos, and then finding a surrogate.

“It’s not a quick journey, but if anyone puts their mind to it, surrogacy is very achievable.”

You can watch Adam and Angus’ incredibly moving story, along with the nine other stories, every Monday at 9.00pm on Channel 9 or online at 9Now.

For the latest lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex and queer (LGBTIQ) news in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.