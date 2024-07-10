‘Bedazzle Your Pride’ at Disability Pride Celebration 2024

Join Belong and Disability Resources Centre for a joyful celebration of Disability Pride 2024!

This year’s theme is “Dress Up in Colour and Bedazzle Your Pride”, so guests can expect lots of colour and glitter!

The event has something for everyone, with a dress-up and glitter station, photo booth, open mic performances, disability pride badge and art making, and a feast of food and joy.

The Pride Open Mic is open to everyone, whether joining remotely or in the room. Attendees are encouraged to share or perform anything about Disability Justice and Disability Pride. Performances and presentations can be up to 3 minutes long.

Likewise, the Pride Open Works space welcomes anyone who wants to share their art or creations.

Event Details

When: Wednesday, July 31, from 3:00pm to 6:00pm

Where: Wayi Djerring Room, Level 4, Queen Victoria Women’s Centre, 210 Lonsdale Street, Melbourne

Joining remotely? A zoom link will be emailed closer to the date.

Tickets: This event is free, but registration is required at eventbrite.

Accessibility Information:

Wheelchair accessible

Accessible toilets on the ground floor

Auslan interpreters present

Low sensory quiet space available

Cushioned area for lying down or floor sitting ( Located in main event area. )

Fragrance-free event—please avoid wearing perfumes and strong scents

Deaf (silent) clapping encouraged for our noise-sensitive friends

COVID Safety:

Air purifiers in the space

Free masks and sanitizer available

RAT testing encouraged prior to the event

Masking strongly encouraged to protect our immunocompromised community

Special Considerations: Performers and support staff may need to be maskless to facilitate communication for D/deaf, HoH, and non-English speakers. We try to move through this, and other clashes of access needs, with as much consideration as possible.

Parking: Limited curbside parking on Lonsdale St and more on Russel St near Artemis Lane. Disabled parking spaces available. We are seeking the most accessible nearby car park and will update soon.

Building Access:

Ramp access from Lonsdale Street via Shilling Lane to automated doors

Platform lift from QV Courtyard to rear automated doors

Accessible lift within QVWC to all floors

Dietary Requirements: Guests can enjoy vegan, gluten-free, low FODMAP, high salt snacks, plenty of fruit, tea and hydralite. For other dietary needs, or any questions about the Disability Pride Celebration event, email Sinead at info@drc.org.au.

