Beckham on his Qatar Tourist Board partnership

David Beckham finally offered some answers this week following the controversy over his lucrative Qatar Tourist Board partnership.

Formerly considered a staunch ally of the LGBTQIA+ communities, Beckham agreed to a reputed $150 million, 10-year deal with the Qatar Tourist Board partnership in the lead-up to the World Cup.

At the time, Beckham described the Qatari soccer pitch as a ‘platform for progress’. Most observers regarded the holding of the World Cup in Qatar as the greatest exercise in sport-swashing world history.

And Beckham as a sellout.

David Beckham spoke about his deal with the Qataris in an interview this week to promote his new Netflix series.

Engagement

The footballer claimed he did a lot of research on his business partners.

“I like to see the game grow, and that means it going into territories it hasn’t been in before.

“My philosophy has always been that you don’t exclude people, because if you don’t engage and you don’t give people the opportunity, then the world doesn’t change. Engagement with that, for me, is more important than dismissing it.

“Of course going into this, I knew there’d be questions, I knew there was going to be criticism, but I’ve always been a believer that football is such a powerful tool. I knew that once the World Cup started, not that it would go away, but it was all then about how people were treated. How people weren’t excluded. What an experience the World Cup would be.

“I spent a month out there, and not one person came up to me and said, ‘Oh my God, I’ve been treated like this. Oh my God, I wasn’t allowed into this place… I was around the LGBTQ community. I spoke to people on the ground. So I was happy with my decision.”

Read More:

For the latest LGBTIQA+ Sister Girl and Brother Boy news, entertainment, community stories in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagra m and YouTube.