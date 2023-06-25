Beaudesert’s first Pride march as mayor flies rainbow flag

A group of Scenic Rim locals in Queensland have joined Beaudesert’s first Pride March, as their council raised the rainbow flag for Pride Month.

Scenic Rim Council raised the rainbow flag at their building on Saturday (June 24) to show support for inclusion and diversity in the community.

Marchers proudly held a rainbow “Love is love” banner (above) as they walked from there along central Beaudesert streets. Beaudesert is located 70 km south-west of Brisbane.

Scenic Rim Mayor Greg Christensen said flying the flag outside the council chambers is a way of “raising the standard against intolerance and discrimination.”

He said he’s personally proud of the Scenic Rim community’s spirit of inclusion.

“Our community recognises that intolerance and discrimination have no place in modern society,” he said.

“These values of respect and inclusion are shared by Council.

“By flying the rainbow pride flag, we affirm that all people, regardless of sexual identity, are entitled to live their lives with dignity and respect.”

But Mayor Christensen also took aim at “a recent rise in negative online commentary and vilification.”

He said he was concerned about the impact on community members targeted by “hurtful and hateful comments”.

“I support the proper application of free speech in a democracy. I do not support the misuse of this liberty to intimidate and disparage people,” he said.

“I’m disappointed by the disrespectful dialogue that has emerged recently both physically and in online forums.”

