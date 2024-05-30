Beau Lamarre-Condon to file lawsuit against NSW Police

Alleged murderer Beau Lamarre-Condon will lodge a lawsuit against NSW Police for bullying and harassment, according to his lawyer John Walford.

The former NSW Police officer has been charged with murdering Jesse Baird, 26, and his partner Luke Davies, 29.

He is accused of shooting Jesse and Luke at Luke’s Paddington sharehouse in February and disposing of the bodies on a rural property in Bungonia, near Goulburn.

It is further alleged that Lamarre-Condon used a police-issued firearm to commit the crimes.

After his arrest, NSW Police formally “removed” Lamarre-Condon.

“An off-duty police officer charged with two counts of murder in Sydney’s Eastern Suburbs has been removed today from the NSW Police Force,” a police spokesperson said.

“Under section 181D of the Police Act 1990, [NSW Police Commissioner Karen Webb] has the ability to remove officers if she has lost confidence in their suitability to continue as a police officer.”

However, Lamarre-Condon’s lawyer has confirmed that his client will be filing a laswuit against NSW Police.

“Yes, action against police is continuing … it’s huge,” Walford said.

Sunrise newsreader Edwina Bartholomew spoke about the new developments on Thursday.

“The defence lawyer for accused killer cop Beau Lamarre-Condon says his client is continuing with a lawsuit against the NSW Police Force for bullying and harassment while he was a constable,” Bartholomew said.

Mr Walford has previously said Lamarre-Condon’s mental health would “probably” form part of the defence case.

Lamarre-Condon is currently in protective custody inside Silverwater prison.

He is due to face court again on June 18.

