Missing men: Beau Lamarre-Condon Surrenders to NSW Police

Constable Beau Lamarre-Condon, 29, the officer at the heart of the search for two missing Sydney men, has surrendered to police.

The development came shortly after reports surfaced that his phone, previously off for hours, was active again.

Lamarre-Condon became a person of interest following the mysterious disappearance of his ex-boyfriend, former Channel 10 presenter Jesse Baird, 26, and Baird’s current partner, Luke Davies, 29.

The couple went missing from their Paddington home on Monday night, leaving behind a scene that deeply concerned the police due to the significant amount of blood found at the scene and their belongings discarded in a Cronulla skip bin.

After taking sick leave and turning his phone off, Lamarre-Condon’s sudden disappearance added to the intrigue.

However, following a report by Daily Mail Australia on his phone’s activity, he walked into Bondi Police Station around 10:30am on Friday morning to face questioning.

He was then moved to Waverley Police Station for further investigation.

Search for van

This comes amid an intense city-wide search for a white van Lamarre-Condon was believed to be driving and a late-night raid at his family’s Balmain home. This indicates the seriousness of the police’s efforts to unravel the case.

The search for Baird and Davies has captivated Sydney, with the latest CCTV footage showing the couple entering Baird’s home. A $3 million rental in Paddington on Monday night, only to disappear mysteriously afterwards. The police’s discovery of bloodied clothes in a Cronulla skip bin has only deepened the mystery surrounding their fate.

As the investigation continues, with police exploring all past relationships and associations, the community awaits answers in this distressing case.

This is a developing story: We’ll update this article as we learn more.

1800RESPECT is the national domestic, family and sexual violence counselling, information and support service.

If you or someone you know is experiencing, or at risk of experiencing, domestic, family or sexual violence:

Call 1800RESPECT on 1800 737 732, chat online via their website, or text 0458 737 732.