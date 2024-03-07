Beau Lamarre-Condon sold gay party ticket while on the run

Beau Lamarre-Condon’s legal defense team have told media that they expect that his mental state around the time he is alleged to have killed Sydney gay couple Jesse Baird and Luke Davies will be a factor explored during his trial.

“Mental health is something we expect to come into play,” solicitor John Walford told The Sydney Morning Herald after visiting his client in jail in Silverwater Metropolitan Remand Centre.

However leaked text messages show that Lamarre-Condon was reselling a ticket to a gay harbour cruise the day before he handed himself in to police, and days after he is alleged to have disposed of the couple’s bodies near Bungonia in the Southern Tablelands.

“Hi Beau … [a friend] gave me your number and said you were selling your boat ticket for Sunday?” the text exchange from February 22 reads.

“I can transfer now if ya like, hoping to bring my bestie along. Let me know!”

“Hey yeah, no worries,” Lamarre-Condon replied.

“I’ll give you my deets in a sec then I’ll forward you the email with the ticket :)”

The event was most likely the Sydney Mardi Gras Sungay Party Cruise that was held on Sunday, February 25 or the Morning Glory Sunset Cruise that took place on March 1.

Around a thousand people attended a snap vigil for Jesse Baird and Luke Davies that was held on March 1.

The couple were also acknowledged several times during this year’s Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras Parade.

Lamarre-Condon is scheduled to make his next court appearance on April 23.

He is being represented by solicitor John Walford who is a former NSW Police detective who went on to work as a senior lawyer for the NSW Department of Public Prosecutions before opening his own legal practice.

The NSW Police Commissioner, Karen Webb, has served Lamarre-Condon with a formal termination notice and he has been suspended without pay.

However Lamarre-Condon may seek to appeal the dismissal in writing before it comes into effect.

