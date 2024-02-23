Beau Lamarre-Condon charged with murder

NSW police told a press conference this afternoon that they have submitted two charges of murder against Beau Lamarre-Condon.

NSW Police officer and ex-celebrity blogger Beau Lamarre-Condon surrendered to police earlier this morning.

He was previously named as a person of interest in the disappearance of former Channel 10 presenter Jesse Baird and Baird’s current partner, Luke Davies.

Jesse Baird and Luke Davies have not been seen since Monday when CCTV recorded the couple arriving at the TV star’s home in Sydney’s inner-east.

Their bloodied clothes were later discovered behind a skip in Cronulla, 30 kilometres away.

Various media platforms reported that Lamarre was previously in a relationship with Jesse Baird and that the relationship did not end well. Jesse Bairns reportedly told relatives he was being stalked and concerned for his safety.

Murder Charges

Detective Superintendent Danny Doherty told reporters this afternoon that Lamarre-Condon will face two charges of murder.

“He will be formally refused bail by police and expected to face court at some stage, whether it is today or tomorrow.”

Police will allege Lemarre-Condon used his NSW police weapon to kill the two men. He then rented a white van to transport their bodies to a location currently unknown.

“Through the evidence that’s been located to date, both the items in the skip bin that had blood on them and certain identification and other items and through the examination of the crime scene at Paddington, where a large amount of blood was located, police also located a projectile at the premises which had been discharged and also a fired cartridge case.

“This has now been physically matched to a NSW Police firearm and forms part of the evidence for the alleged facts to face court for this 28-year-old man.”

1800RESPECT is the national domestic, family and sexual violence counselling, information and support service.

If you or someone you know is experiencing, or at risk of experiencing, domestic, family or sexual violence, call 1800RESPECT on 1800 737 732, chat online via their website, or text 0458 737 732.

For the latest LGBTIQA+ Sister Girl and Brother Boy news, entertainment, community stories in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagra m and YouTube.