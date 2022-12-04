Bearing false witness. Factchecking Australian Christian Lobby

AAP FactCheck reported Friday that the Australian Christian Lobby’s claim that the Tasmanian Government “plan to criminalise parents who question their children’s wish to change gender” is false.

We gather this Sunday, Brothers and Sisters, to talk about telling porkies. About deceit, untruths, and various like things the Holy Bible pronounces the Lord finds abominable. Verily I say onto you, you might think the good book just repeats ‘Thou shalt not bumf_ck’ for countless pages. But, sadly the flock has been led astray by false prophets.

The Bible says very little about sex but lots and lots and lots about telling lies.

Jesus never mentioned homosexuality, nor Paul hell.

Proverbs 6:16–19

There are six things that the Lord hates, seven that are an abomination to him: haughty eyes, a lying tongue, and hands that shed innocent blood, a heart that devises wicked plans, feet that make haste to run to evil, a false witness who breathes out lies, and one who sows discord among brothers.

AAP FactCheck on the Australian Christian Lobby

So, I ask the congregation to turn to the Australian Christian Lobby’s claim that parents would break Tasmanian law by urging caution to children who question their gender or sexuality. The lobby made the claim in full-page ads in Tasmania’s three daily newspapers and on social media.

But AAP FactCheck, an accredited member of the International Fact-Checking Network, says FALSE!

The ACL claim is about the Tasmania Law Reform Institute’s report on Sexual Orientation and Gender Identity Conversion Practices. TLRI recommended changes to legislation in order to end conversion practices.

AAP FactCheck says the report definitely does not recommend criminalising parents communicating their views to their children.

“TLRI’s report says communicating views about sexuality and gender is not a conversion practice and specifically puts in place protections for parents to provide care and guidance. It also states parents should be able to educate their children ‘in accordance with their religious and moral convictions’.”

Ah yes: a lying tongue, wicked plans, a false witness who breathes out lies, and sowing discord.

Equality Tasmania President, Rodney Croome, said the Australian Christian Lobby cannot be trusted to provide the public with reliable information.

“We urge all Tasmanians, including members of parliament, to ignore the claims made by the ACL and instead listen to what experts and survivors are saying about the harm caused by conversion practices and the need to bring them to an end.”

Hallelujah! Here endeth the lesson. Give me all your money, you godless heathens, then go forth and fornicate.

For the latest lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex and queer (LGBTIQ) news in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.