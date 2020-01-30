Gay BDSM ‘master’ allegedly sent ex-partner’s nudes to his family

A Detroit man accused of sending his ex-lover’s nudes to his family and friends is being sued for compensation in a horror “revenge porn” case.

The victim, referred to in court documents as “Zachery,” first met “Harry” on Scruff in 2017.

Zachery’s attorney Kyle Bristow said the pair agreed to an online “BDSM contract,” in which Zachery would be Harry’s “slave”.

“Part of their relationship, I guess, it was one of those BDSM types of relationships,” Bristow told Detroit station FOX 2.

“Harry had a ‘sex slave’ contract that he tried to enforce in federal court.”

The relationship continued, without the pair actually meeting in person. Zachery sent Harry nudes and photos of himself engaging in sex acts.

However when the relationship soured, Harry reacted angrily and began leaving Zachery threatening messages.

In one call, Harry said, “Hello. Somedays I am in love with you and somedays I hate you.

“I am not a nice person. I’m mean. I’m vengeful. I am not sorry for anything I am going to do to you or your family.”

BDSM master allegedly sent photos to his ex-partner’s family in ‘revenge porn’ case

Harry also allegedly sent Zachery’s nudes to his mother, grandmother, grandfather, cousin, and a number of friends. He denied to FOX 2 that he had sent them, and earlier had lost his phone.

“Our client even sought a personal protection order to try and put an end to this nonsense,” Bristow said.

“However, Harry continued calling our client.”

Facing the possibility of having to pay Zachery compensation for a “revenge porn” offence, Harry filed for bankruptcy. Harry also accused Zachery of owing him $20,000.

In a bankruptcy court, Harry then tried using the BDSM contract to get the looming civil case against him thrown out, FOX 2 reported.

The judge refused. The court hasn’t set a date for the civil trial.

