B’days: Chevalière d’Éon, Lani Kaʻahumanu, J A Symonds

Born on October 5: the enigmatic diplomat, spy, and soldier Chevalière d’Éon (1728), writer and activist Lani Kaʻahumanu (1943), and poet John Addington Symonds (1840).

Chevalière d’Éon

It must indeed be acknowledged that she is the most extraordinary person of the age.

We have seen no one who has united so many military, political, and literary talents.

The Annual Register for 1781, London.

How to describe the once internationally renowned Chevalière d’Éon? One of the most intriguing, enigmatic, charismatic and bewildering people who ever lived.

First to the question of gender and pronouns that so riddled generations of historians. D’Éon ‘appeared publicly as a man and pursued masculine occupations for 49 years’.

However, thereafter, the Chevalière lived as a woman. For 33 years. Up to death. Problem solved. She/her.

D’Éon worked in the French diplomatic service and spied for French King Louis XV. She also served in male attire as a soldier in the Seven Years’ War and helped draft the treaty that ended the global conflict. Louis bestowed D’Éon with the Order of Saint-Louis for that service – hence the title ‘Chevalier’, the French equivalent of a knight.

Thereafter, D’Éon’s involvement in the political intrigues of pre-revolutionary France become complicated. We won’t spoil her birthday by trying to explain it all today. But along the way, punters started a betting pool on the London Stock Exchange regarding her gender.

After claiming (not quite truthfully 😉) that she was originally assigned female at birth but raised as a boy to ensure her father’s inheritance, the French recognised her as female.

Louis XVI paid for a wardrobe of women’s clothing and assigned Marie Antoinette’s dressmaker to design it.

After losing her pension because of the French Revolution, Chevalière d’Éon survived in London by selling personal possessions and peforming in fencing tournaments. Poverty-stricken in her final years, she nevertheless lived as her authentic self and died at the age of 81.

Lani Kaʻahumanu

Lani Kaʻahumanu divorced her husband and came out as a lesbian in 1974. However, after realising she was bisexual, she came out again in 1980. The pioneering bisexual activist and writer has fought for bisexual visibility for decades.

She participated in the 1979 March on Washington for Lesbian and Gay Rights and returned for the same in 1987. In 1993, she addressed the renamed March on Washington for Lesbian, Gay and Bisexual Equal Rights and Liberation.

Speech to the March on Washington

Aloha, my name is Lani Ka’ahumanu,

and it ain’t over til the bisexual speaks…

I am a token, and a symbol.

Today there is no difference.

I am the token out bisexual asked to speak, and

I am a symbol of how powerful the bisexual pride movement is

and how far we have come.

Lani finished her speech with a powerful call to action.

Remember today.

Remember we are family,

and like a large extended family,

we don’t always agree, don’t always see eye to eye.

However, as a family under attack,

we must recognize the importance of what

each and every one of us brings to our movement.

There is strength in our numbers and diversity.

We are every race, class, culture, age, ability,

religion, gender identity and sexual orientation.

Excerpts don’t do proper justice so read the speech in its entirety HERE.

John Addington Symonds

Born into a wealthy English family in 1840, John Addington Symond first became aware of homosexuality at the age of thirteen. He was not impressed.

One thing at Harrow very soon arrested my attention. It was the moral state of the school. Every boy of good looks had a female name, and was recognised either as a public prostitute or as some bigger fellow’s “bitch”. Bitch was the word in common usage to indicate a boy who yielded his person to a lover. The talk in the dormitories and the studies was incredibly obscene.

Here and there one could not avoid seeing acts of onanism, mutual masturbation, the sports of naked boys in bed together. There was no refinement, no sentiment, no passion; nothing but animal lust in these occurrences. They filled me with disgust and loathing.

However, people change. By eighteen, Symonds found himself falling into romances with other young men although it appears the love affairs remained chaste. Lots of yearning and lusting but no hot, sweaty sex.

In 1864, he married. Symonds achieved success as a writer: biographer, poet and translator. But marriage had not reformed him. John Addington Symonds still lusted over young men, often falling madly in love with them.

He came to understand something essential. That homosexuality was natural. Homosexuals were indeed born that way.

While he could not publicly advocate for gay rights in Victorian England, Symonds discreetly pushed the envelope. He corresponded with other pioneering gay writers, translated classical homoerotic poetry and alluded to same-sex relationships in his published works.

And in private poetry shared with friends, he celebrated the male body.

Phallus Impudicus

The smooth rude muscle, calm and slow and tender,

The alabaster shaft, the pale pink shrine,

The crimson glory of the lustrous gland

Lurking in dewy darkness half-concealed,

Like a rose-bud peeping from clasped silken sheath.

For the latest lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex and queer (LGBTIQ) news in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.