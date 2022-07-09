BBC ‘in talks’ with Gentleman Jack series creator after cancellation

Gentleman Jack’s two lead actresses and the BBC have responded after the series was axed by HBO.

Co-produced by the BBC and HBO, Gentleman Jack is based on Anne Lister’s diaries.

The diaries, written in secret code, documented Lister’s relationships with women and her eventual marriage to Ann Walker.

While the American network announced yesterday that it was ending its involvement after two seasons, the BBC said it is in talks with the show’s creator Sally Wainwright.

“We are tremendously proud of Gentleman Jack, a show which has made a huge cultural impact,” a BBC spokesperson said.

“We are in discussions with Sally [Wainwright] about what’s next.”

Gentleman Jack tells ‘an extraordinary love story’

Meanwhile, the two lead actresses from the series have reacted to the news on social media.

“While it is sad news Gentleman Jack will not be renewed, this show has brought so many together,” Suranne Jones (Lister) wrote on Instagram.

“[It’s] enabled people to share their stories, brought joy, emotion and creativity and gave me a real connection to you as its audience.

“I have never been involved in a show that has made such a huge impact and touched my heart as this one has.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sophie Rundle (@sophiesophierundle) Sophie Rundle said it had been a privilege to bring Ann Walker and Anne Lister’s “extraordinary love story” back to life. “I am so proud to have been a part of reclaiming their place in history,” she wrote on Instagram. “Thank you for being such a kind, funny, creative and supportive fan base. I am overwhelmed by the love this show inspired. And PROUD. So fiercely proud”

