Baymax: Conservatives lose their minds over transman buying tampons

Disney is yet again raising the eyebrows of conservatives as its latest television show Baymax features a trans man buying tampons.

The fleeting inclusion in the new show has raised the ire of conservatives on the internet and as expected, they are losing their minds.

What is Baymax?

Baymax is an inflatable computerized robot that was first featured in the 2014 Disney film Big Hero 6.

The inquisitive and caring robot was designed to help improve personal healthcare, however, ended up being part of a superhero team in the film.

In the spinoff series, Baymax will follow the robot as it ventures the streets of “San Fransokyo” looking to provide healthcare to strangers.

Each episode features different characters with a range of health issues for it to solve.

But it’s the third episode, Sofia, that is causing all of the drama.

What is all the fuss about?

On Tuesday, a day ahead of the show’s release conservatives got wind of one particular scene in the show.

In episode three Baymax encounters Sofia, who has just got her first period at school.

Baymax enters the all-gendered bathroom to offer assistance.

After establishing that Sofia is menstruating Baymax heads to the shops to purchase supplies to assist.

In the short 40-second scene the robot approaches a customer in the shop for her opinion on which product to select.

Baymax is then overwhelmed by supportive advice from a handful of other shoppers.

One of which is a transmasculine character.

The character with a clearly masculine appearance is seen wearing a t-shirt in the trans pride flag colours.

“I always get the ones with wings,” he says handing a box to Baymax.

The scene and the episode itself are an excellent example of normalising menstruation in pop culture narratives and a lovely inclusion from Disney.

But ultra-conservative Christopher Rufo felt otherwise.

“Disney’s plan to re-engineer the discourse around kids and sexuality”

Taking to Twitter he attempted to hype the hysteria over the trans-inclusive storyline.

“EXCLUSIVE: I’ve obtained leaked video from Disney’s upcoming show “Baymax,” he posted.

“Which promotes the transgender flag and the idea that men can have periods to children as young as two years old,” he continued.

“It’s all part of Disney’s plan to re-engineer the discourse around kids and sexuality” he concluded.

Naturally, the tweet sparked a flood of responses from the good, the bad and the crazy.

“I have 4 kids, ages 8-15, who would watch this and it would make them all uncomfortable. What is the purpose?” Tweeted one clueless mother.

Bryan Slaton, the Texas lawmaker who is campaigning to ban drag queens from performing in front of children was quick to chime in.

“This is so sick and weird. We have to protect kids from the sick adults who want to sexualize them and let them be kids” he posted.

“That’s f*cked up.” Wrote a man who referred to himself as Lord Brian. “I loved Big Hero six the film and the tv show, and then they have to go and F*CK IT UP with this sh*t.”

EXCLUSIVE: I’ve obtained leaked video from Disney’s upcoming show “Baymax,” which promotes the transgender flag and the idea that men can have periods to children as young as two years old. It’s all part of Disney’s plan to re-engineer the discourse around kids and sexuality. pic.twitter.com/y1ATnKCEce — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) June 28, 2022

But it wasn’t all doom and gloom in the responses.

Many took to Twitter to roast the responses from the outraged conservatives with one user summing it up nicely.

“This clip makes me so happy. There’s no talking around the topic and using substitute words, there’s a dad who’s unashamed to help his daughter, the trans character is comfortable, everyone is supportive. More of this please.”

The inclusion of the storyline is refreshing for Disney which has recently courted controversy.

Only back in March Disney was being accused of LGBTQIA+ censorship.

Since then, however, Disney has gone on to reinstate a controversial same-sex kiss in Lightyear.

They have also teased an upcoming gay teen romance in their new film Strange World.

Disney has yet to release a comment on the new TV series and its newfound attention.

The full episode is available to watch on Disney+ in Australia.