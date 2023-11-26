Bay Pride March Boasts Spectacular Turnout

The controversy over the inaugural Bay Pride March prompted allies who ordinarily wouldn’t attend an LGBTIQA+ BB SG march to come out and show their support.

Thank you to the protesters for helping the Wynnum Fringe Festival Bay Pride March achieve such a fabulous number!

We hope to see you back next year helping Bay Pride achieve another record attendance.

On Sunday, November 26, the Wynnum Fringe hosted the first-ever Pride event in Brisbane’s Bayside. This event testified to the Fringe’s commitment to diversity and inclusivity, fostering love and acceptance. It resonated in the Bayside community, reflecting global diversity.

The highlight of the Bay Pride event was undoubtedly the family-friendly Pride March. The peaceful procession began at noon, journeying from Wynnum Jetty to George Clayton Park. People of all ages celebrated love, equality, and diversity, honoring both past struggles and future hopes.

Bay Pride welcomed all with open arms, fostering an inclusive environment where people from different walks of life could walk side by side, basking in the warmth of acceptance. The event captured the spirit of a welcoming and modern community, encouraging everyone to express their pride in all the colours of the rainbow.

The protesters

The protesters chanted “God is great,” but maintained a peaceful presence throughout the event.

Wynnum Fringe Garden

Reaching the Wynnum Fringe Garden, marchers were greeted with a vibrant array of LGBTQIA+ small business owners market stalls. The festivities continued with free outdoor performances, a dedicated Quandamooka First Nations Zone, outdoor bars, an array of food vendors, thrilling rides, and opportunities to purchase tickets for the diverse lineup of queer shows featured in the program.

Tony Tranter, Creative Director and BAY FM radio host was a passionate advocate for this historic celebration. He expressed his sentiments, saying, “The Bayside needs a pride event. There are many glorious Queer people and businesses in our community who deserve to be celebrated.

“Prepare to unite, celebrate, and embrace the vibrant diversity of Brisbane’s Bayside at Bay Pride – where love, acceptance, and creativity take center stage. Join us for a day of joy, inclusion, and community spirit that you won’t want to miss!” he urged.

