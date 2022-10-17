Melbourne’s longest-running gay sauna to close after 60 years

Long-running gay sauna located in inner Melbourne, Bay City Sauna, has announced it will close its doors towards the end of this year.

“It is with deep regret that we announce the closure of Bay City Sauna at the end of December 2022,” the venue wrote on Facebook.

“We have been informed by our landlord that the construction of the slab may be compromised due to the age of the building.”

Bay City Sauna is located on the first floor of their building on Glen Huntly Road in the Melbourne suburb of Elsternwick.

The sauna first opened in 1962 under the name of Club Spa Caulfield.

At the time, the venue was a two-storey men’s sauna. The pool and wet areas were located downstairs, while upstairs were lockers and cruising.

In the mid 1980s, Bay City Sauna moved onto a single level and sold. Current owner Will van der Linden of Melbourne Saunas purchased it in 1995.

More recently, the venue had upgraded their facilites as well as made the venue more inclusive, including hosting male and female swingers events.

“We would like to thank all our wonderful customers for their patronage over the 60 years it has been in operation,” the team wrote.

Sadly, there’s no plans to move or reopen the sauna elsewhere.

However, the team explained events at the venue would move to Wet on Wellington, in Collingwood, and Peninsula Sauna & Spa / Shed 16, in Seaford.

