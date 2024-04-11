Pride

Bathurst Mardi Gras celebrates Central West’s queer community

Bathurst Mardi Gras Pride 'n' Stride
Image: headspace Bathurst

Bathurst Mardi Gras is returning in 2024, with a weekend of events and festivities for the LGBTIQA+ community and allies.

The program kicks off on Thursday, April 11, with a queer film festival.

Held at the Ponton Theatre at Charles Sturt University, the festival line up features six of the freshest queer films from this year’s Queer Screen Film Festival.

On Friday, April 12 there is a Drag Bingo night at the Greens on William, hosted by local Drag Queen Betty Confetti.

Then on Saturday, April 13, the official Pride ‘n’ Stride event will take place.

Pride ‘n’ Stride is a family friendly event including story time, local acts and a pride parade.

Held at the Bathurst Regional Art Gallery, Pride ‘n’ Stride will also feature art by Deborah Kelly.

Following Pride ‘n’ Stride, the official after party kicks off at 9PM.

Held at Keystone 1889, the drinks will be flowing and the best drag and music acts from the Central West will be performing including Bathurst very own Miss Betty Confetti.

For more information, visit the headspace Bathurst Facebook page.

More Pride Events:

Castlemaine Pride releases 2024 program

Geelong Pride Film Festival hits screens next month

Mardi Gras is coming to Wagga Wagga

Victoria’s Pride: Regional Pride events across Victoria

For the latest LGBTIQA+ Sister Girl and Brother Boy news, entertainment, community stories in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on FacebookTwitterInstagram and YouTube.

Sarah Davison
Sarah Davison

After working in print and radio, Sarah has joined the team at QNews to expand their coverage into South Australia. Sarah has a Bachelor's Degree in Psychology, and a Masters in Journalism, Media, and Communications. Get in touch: sarah@qnews.com.au

QNews, Brisbane Gay, App, Gay App, LGBTI, LGBTI News, Gay Australia

No Comment

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Posts

Four gay men attend a pride even in Spain and are shirtless. Spain pride events 2024.
The Spanish summer pride events not to miss in 2024
Kimberly Blak Pride
Kimberley Blak Pride returns in 2024 as a week-long festival
Top End Darwin Pride
Darwin Pride 2024 is ‘unapologetically queer’
Bendigo Queer Film Festival
Bendigo Queer Film Festival celebrates twenty years
Bendigo Pride
Bendigo Pride 2024 set to shine bright as festival director says farewell
Wagga Wagga Mardi Gras
Mardi Gras is coming to Wagga Wagga