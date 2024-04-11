Bathurst Mardi Gras celebrates Central West’s queer community

Bathurst Mardi Gras is returning in 2024, with a weekend of events and festivities for the LGBTIQA+ community and allies.

The program kicks off on Thursday, April 11, with a queer film festival.

Held at the Ponton Theatre at Charles Sturt University, the festival line up features six of the freshest queer films from this year’s Queer Screen Film Festival.

On Friday, April 12 there is a Drag Bingo night at the Greens on William, hosted by local Drag Queen Betty Confetti.