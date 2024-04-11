Bathurst Mardi Gras celebrates Central West’s queer community

Bathurst Mardi Gras is returning in 2024, with a weekend of events and festivities for the LGBTIQA+ community and allies.
The program kicks off on Thursday, April 11, with a queer film festival.
Held at the Ponton Theatre at Charles Sturt University, the festival line up features six of the freshest queer films from this year’s Queer Screen Film Festival.
On Friday, April 12 there is a Drag Bingo night at the Greens on William, hosted by local Drag Queen Betty Confetti.
Then on Saturday, April 13, the official Pride ‘n’ Stride event will take place.
Pride ‘n’ Stride is a family friendly event including story time, local acts and a pride parade.
Held at the Bathurst Regional Art Gallery, Pride ‘n’ Stride will also feature art by Deborah Kelly.
Following Pride ‘n’ Stride, the official after party kicks off at 9PM.
Held at Keystone 1889, the drinks will be flowing and the best drag and music acts from the Central West will be performing including Bathurst very own Miss Betty Confetti.
For more information, visit the headspace Bathurst Facebook page.
