BASQUIAT, HARING, WARHOL: Iconic artists come to Gold Coast

Some of the most vibrant and thought-provoking pieces to ever grace the world of art are going to be on display next month in Pop Masters. Home of the Arts’ (HOTA) latest collection, “Pop Masters: Art from the Mugrabi Collection, New York”, is coming to the Gold Coast.

This daring exhibition features legendary artists who shaped a generation and is only available in Australia for 15 weeks.

Get ready for an unforgettable experience with works straight from the heart of New York.

Basquiat

One of the masterpieces being showcased will be Jean-Michel Basquiat’s New York, New York (1981).

Basquiat, a self-taught artist burst onto the scene with his graffiti-inspired paintings that combined text and imagery to turn a critical lens onto established power structures.

He prevailed as one of the first black artists to achieve world-wide recognition for his rebellious gaze.

New York, New York, created during Basquiat’s transition from street art to canvas, showcases the chaotic energy of life in the city.

From towering skyscrapers to subway posters and the artist’s signature crowns, the piece depicts the urban landscape in a dizzying array of images.

The word “MILK” prominently features across this piece, a nod to the commercial culture that surrounded Basquiat at this time.

Warhol

The iconic self-portrait, “Self-Portrait (Camouflage)” by Andy Warhol, is also coming to HOTA on the Gold Coast next month.

Created in 1986, just months before Warhol’s death, the piece is part of a series of self-portraits by the Pop Art legend.

Warhol was intrigued by camouflage and its power to either conceal or draw attention, making it fitting that he used it in this self-portrait to obscure his identity.

Warhol was also captivated by fame, leading to a significant number of portraits of famous individuals, including his initial and most famous creation of Marilyn Monroe.

Considered one of the greatest country music singers in history, Warhol’s piece “Dolly Parton (1985)” celebrates her widespread popularity and notoriety in the 80s.

“Dolly Parton (1985)” will be displayed alongside 24 other works by Warhol, including well-known portraits like “Sixteen Jackies (1964)” and the highly personal “Cross (1982).”

Haring

Fellow renowned Pop Artist, Keith Haring, will be rounding out this trio of legendary artists. Haring first became famous for communicating powerful messages through simple forms and vivid colours.

One of his most recognizable symbols was dogs, which first appeared in his subway drawings in 1980.

Haring challenged traditional views of dogs as faithful companions, instead using them to represent themes of abuse of power and oppression.

By depicting dogs in human-like forms, he encouraged audiences to consider the distinction between human power and animal instinct.

HOTA presenting a legacy

HOTA is presenting an international blockbuster show that not only showcases iconic artists such as Warhol, Haring, and Basquiat, but also those who have been influenced by their legacy.

This exhibition provides a comprehensive overview of the Pop Art movement over the past six decades.

