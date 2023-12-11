Basketballer Isaac Humphries drops surprise Christmas album

Multi-talented Australian basketballer and singer Isaac Humphries has dropped a surprise EP of Christmas songs.

Last year, the 25-year-old Adelaide 36er was the first NBL player to come out as gay, in a huge first for his sport.

But the athlete’s first love is music, and late last week released the three-track A Merry ‘Little’ Christmas on streaming.

The EP sees the 25-year-old take on three Christmas classics, including O Holy Night.

Isaac also delivers a big band take on The Most Wonderful Time of the Year, as well as a piano version of classic Silent Night.

“I hope this album brings beautiful memories with friends and family. Merry Christmas from me to you,” Isaac wrote on Instagram.

Isaac is headlining Adelaide Fringe

A few weeks ago, Isaac excitedly announced he was an ambassador and headliner for next year’s Adelaide Fringe.

Isaac will perform two live shows, titled Unearthed, his first since coming out and the “new stage” of his life began.

The 25-year-old “paused” his music ambitions to take up basketball but even as his sporting career took him overseas and back again, he always knew he’d also stick with music.

He told us last month, “Music has always been a love of mine, a huge passion. I’ve been working to try and make this balance between music and basketball for about ten years now and at first, no one understood it.

“People were like, ‘You’re a pro athlete, you’re going down this pro athlete lane, you have to focus on that’.

“I just kept trying to crack this mould that you have to only do this [one thing]. I just didn’t listen to anyone and showed them that I can absolutely do both.”

In September, Isaac Humphries released his first original song Be Alright as a charity single for RU OK? Day.

He said he wrote the song about “the journey I went through trying to tell my mum I was gay.”

“I didn’t know how to tell her, what to tell her or if she would look at me the same,” he explained.

“So, I wrote those feelings into a song and played it for her when I was ready to share my secret.

“I hope anybody with feelings of self-hate and confusion can hear this song and find a little peace knowing you are not alone in those thoughts.

“Sometimes you just need someone to tell you everything is going to Be Alright.”

