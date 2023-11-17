Barry Manilow says secret gay relationship saved his life

Singer-songwriter Barry Manilow says he had to keep his sexuality secret for decades for the sake of his career, but his private relationship with his now-husband “saved his life” on the road.

Barry has been together with his longtime manager Garry Kief for 39 years, and he only came out as gay publicly in 2017. Barry married Garry in 2014.

The singer has told CNN in a new interview that “the public was not ready for anybody to come out” as gay in the 1970s.

But he said his relationship with Garry “saved his life” during his rise to fame in the late 1970s.

“As my career exploded, it was just crazy. And, you know, going back to an empty hotel room, you can get into a lot of trouble if you, you know, you’re alone night after night after night,” the singer told CNN.

“But I met Garry right around when it was exploding. And I didn’t have to go back to those empty hotel rooms. I had somebody to cry with or to celebrate with.

“I wish that young people, that they don’t have to go back to those hotel rooms by themselves. You get yourself in trouble. I never did. But it was pretty lonely until I met Garry. And then it was fun.”

‘Being gay would have killed a career’

The very private Barry Manilow said that Garry had been a big influence on him going public, but they both found talking about their private life “creepy”.

“I think [coming out] was a non-event for me. Really, Garry and I’ve been together for so long it just never dawned on me it’s ever going to come out,” he said.

“In the 70s, you know, you didn’t. It wasn’t the same as it is today. Now being gay is no big deal but back in the 70s, it would have killed a career. The public was not ready for anybody to come out.

“And frankly, it was just too personal. I just didn’t want to talk about my personal life anyway. I never did that, I was happy talking about music.

“But talking about my personal life was just kind of creepy to me. So I never did.

“When we came out, I think everybody knew that Garry and I were a couple all those years.”

Barry Manilow turned 80 in June and is still performing, with a 14-year-long Vegas residency until at least December 2024.

