Barrow & Bear Travel: Calling all travel and caffeine addicts

Come for the coffee and leave with a holiday! Barrow & Bear Travel is the family-owned travel agency and espresso bar that’s ready to plan your dream holiday, and they’re just as excited as you when doing so.

Owned and operated by husbands Callum and Matt, with their young daughter in tow, Barrow & Bear Travel are a team of exploration experts, backed up by life-giving baristas.

QNews caught up over a coffee with owner Callum to learn all about Barrow & Bear Travel.

Tailored Solo and Group Travel

Barrow & Bear offers a range of travel options, from booking all types of flights and tailor-made dream holidays to hosting travel groups and types of river and ocean cruises and beyond.

“The team are well-experienced and knowledgeable, with a passion for what they do,” Callum says.

“I love building relationships, whether that’s with someone who is looking for a quick flight abroad or deep diving into their ultimate holiday escape.”

Collectively the team have over 35 years’ experience and are ready to craft bespoke group getaways and solo escapes for those seeking the chance to meet new like-minded individuals.

Callum explains, “We host all escorted groups, to give our clients peace of mind that if they need us at a moment’s notice, we are there.

“We also make ourselves available 24/7 to all our clients for any questions or emergencies that may arise.”

OUTExploring Social Group

Barrow & Bear Travel have partnered with OUTExploring – an LGBTQIA+ social travel group for those looking to make new friends and memories with other queer folks and allies.

“We offer multiple occasions for all individuals of OUTExploring throughout the year,” Callum says.

“Our big one is our Main Event Cruise in October, which already has 100+ members booked and the list growing.”

If you have an upcoming holiday on your mind, ready to set sail, come and meet the experienced team at Barrow & Bear.

Make an appointment with Callum, Matt and the rest of the crew and chat about your idea with a friendly face over a pretty delish brew.

Ready to dive into your next big adventure? Visit barrowandbear.com.au or email the Barrow & Bear team at sales@barrowandbear.com.au

For the latest LGBTIQA+ Sister Girl and Brother Boy news, entertainment, community stories in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagra m and YouTube.