Barnaby In Art: Kulcha with a capital K

Readers of long memory would remember Barnaby Joyce, the twice former Deputy Prime Minister 😒 and since-deposed leader of the Nationals 🤣. For those who’ve forgotten, a new form of public art is sweeping the country. Barnaby In Art inserts the member for New England 👐⚓into famous paintings and photographs. #BarnabyInArt

Meme-makers simply erase the background of a well-known image of Joyce sleeping in Parliament and then whack him in a real masterpiece.

Lordy, he looks peaceful when asleep. Not the usual ruddy-faced, blustering ranter. More like a sleeping toddler or — his God forbid — a drunk in the gutter outside a country pub.

Barnaby In Art mainly focuses on reinterpretations of great masterpieces. But how great is this one of the former Deputy PM holidaying with Mr and Mrs Former PM during the bushfires.

As for real art, it’s hard to go past Banksy, so here are a few classics.

No future about sums things up

But heading back to more classic masterpieces, who could forget Barnaby in The Scream?

And of course, Simpson and his donkey(s)

Finally, as the philanderer who decried the morality of same-sex marriage while secretly conducting an adulterous affair, surely he won’t begrudge the inclusion of this homoerotic masterpiece. Funny how everyone in the painting is having a great time and ignoring him. But he’s probably used to it by now.

Barnaby in Art.

