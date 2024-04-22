QLD

Balls Out Bingo gives $4,000 boost to Brisbane Hustlers

Balls Out Bingo Brisbane host Candy Surprise and the Brisbane Hustlers gay rugby club
The team at Balls Out Bingo have handed a generous $4,000 donation to the Brisbane Hustlers gay rugby club, weeks out from the boys’ major tournament in Europe.

Drag hostesses Candy Surprise and Hovanna Crown take Balls Out Bingo all over the place, from the Sunshine Coast to Brisbane and to the Gold Coast.

On the third Sunday of each month, the pair host the very fun and cheeky – and award-winning – event at The Wickham in Fortitude Valley.

At each Balls Out Bingo, the Hustlers assist Candy and Hovanna by sending along a strapping rugby ball boy who just can’t keep his clothes on each round.

In return, Balls Out Bingo donate five dollars from each bingo book sold to the Hustlers.

At the Wickham on Sunday night (April 21), Candy and the Balls Out Bingo team presented a big cheque for the $4000 raised to the Brisbane Hustlers.

Candy Surprise said the entire Balls Out Bingo team are so proud to support the Hustlers.

“It would not happen without the great support we get from everyone who comes along to the Wickham once a month,” Candy said.

“We greatly appreciate it! Thanks to my amazing team at Balls Out Bingo. We could not do it without you all.”

Brisbane Hustlers gets $4000 donation at Balls Out Bingo

Brisbane Hustlers heading to Rome next month

This year the Brisbane Hustlers are celebrating the gay and inclusive rugby club’s 20th anniversary.

On May 18, the Brisbane Hustlers and their interstate counterparts are heading to Italy to compete at the Bingham Cup tournament.

Bingham is the biennial World Cup of gay rugby. The inclusive tournament has run in different cities since 2002. The event is named after American 9/11 and gay rugby hero Mark Bingham.

The Hustlers will travel to Rome for the next Bingham Cup in May. Rome beat Brisbane’s bid for hosting rights for the 11th edition of the Cup.

The Brisbane Hustlers are determined to not only bring home the Cup, but the entire event as well.

Peak body International Gay Rugby named the Brisbane Hustlers and Argentina’s Ciervos Pampas Rugby Club as the two final bidders for the 2026 Bingham Cup.

When in Rome, both rugby clubs will make their case for their Bingham Cup bids.

Follow the Brisbane Hustlers on FacebookInstagram and TikTok. Find out more about a Balls Out Bingo event near you on Facebook and Instagram.

