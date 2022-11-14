Ballarat flies transgender flag at Town Hall for Trans Awareness Week

The City of Ballarat has raised the transgender flag outside Town Hall for Trans Awareness Week in a show of support for the region’s transgender community.

Ballarat mayor Des Hudson joined councillors and local trans advocates to raise the flag at Queen Victoria Square outside Town Hall on Monday. The council in regional Victoria will fly the flag for the entire week.

“It’s a time to celebrate trans and gender diverse pride, raise awareness of issues faced by our community and find ways to get involved as allies to improve lives and create a more fair and equal world,” the Council says.

This week is Transgender Awareness Week (November 13-19), to raise visibility of transgender, non-binary and gender diverse communities each November.

Ballarat advocate KL runs local group A Place at The Table, and they are a member of the council’s LGBTIQA+ Advisory Committee.

They told The Courier that Ballarat has “really strong” queer visibility and having the council’s support is an “absolute blessing”.

“The Trans Awareness Week flag-raising means that we will have the flag up for five days on the flagpole this year, to show the wider community that the trans community is here,” they said.

🏳️‍⚧️ We raised the Trans flag today & came together to mark a week of awareness!

🫂 It’s a time to celebrate trans & gender diverse pride, raise awareness of issues faced by our community & find ways to get involved as allies to improve lives & create a more fair & equal world pic.twitter.com/YnkewffvFm — Ballarat Council (@cityofballarat) November 14, 2022

Trans Day of Remembrance on November 20

KL said Trans Awareness Week leads up to the Trans Day of Remembrance on November 20.

It’s an annual event, marked by community vigils, to remember and memorialise those lost of transphobic violence and anti-trans stigma and prejudice.

On Sunday night (November 20) a vigil will be held to honour those who have had their lives taken by transphobia at the Ballarat Trades Hall.

“Through this week of awareness, we try and reduce that prejudice and that stigma around trans people,” KL told The Courier.

“The health effects, the mental health effects on the trans community are severe in many many ways.

“Better health outcomes [will mean] that we don’t have to have a memorial day like Trans Day of Remembrance every year.”

Vigils across Australia to conclude Trans Awareness Week

All week, advocates and allies have come together for celebratory community events to celebrate transgender pride across Australia. Minus18 has resources available on

This Sunday, there are also Trans Day of Remembrance vigils in locations around Australia.

A Sydney vigil hosted by The Gender Centre at University Place at the University of Sydney will “remember, honour and reflect” on the lives of those lost.

In Brisbane, Many Genders One Voice will host a vigil at Wilsons Outlook Reserve will overlook the Story Bridge lit up in the colours of the trans flag.

The group is also planning Queensland vigils at the Q1 Observation deck at Surfers Paradise and at The Secret Jungle in the Cairns CBD.

In Perth, TransFolk of WA are hosting a vigil in Hyde Park on Sunday night.

If you need someone to talk to, help is available from QLife on 1800 184 527 or online at QLife.org.au, Lifeline on 13 11 14, Kids Helpline on 1800 55 1800, or beyondblue on 1300 22 4636.

