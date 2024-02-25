Baird Davies murders: new information from NSW Police

NSW Police this morning gave a press conference on the investigation into the murder of Jesse Baird and Luke Davies, allegedly by Jesse’s ex and serving NSW police officer Beau Lamarre-Condon.

Monday, February 19: Gunshots were allegedly heard at Jesse’s Paddington rental at about 9.30 a.m.

Lamarre-Condon allegedly hired a white van from Sydney Airport.

Tuesday, February 20: The accused made limited admissions about the murders to an acquaintance on Tuesday. The acquaintance did not pass the information on to police at the time.

Wednesday, February 21: Bloodied clothing found in Cronulla.

Police allege Beau Lamarre-Condon drove the van to Bungonia near Goulburn with a female acquaintance after visiting a local hardware store and buying an angle grindr. He then drove back to Sydney. The woman is a ‘long-term friend of the accused’. Police do not believe that she was fully aware of what had taken place.

Thursday, February 22: Lamarre-Condon bought weights before driving back to Bungonia and then onto Newcastle.

Friday, February 23: The van allegedly left Newcastle for Sydney, where the accused surrendered to police at Bondi Police Station.

Investigators believe they have identified the property where they suspect accused disposed of the bodies. Divers are currently searching dams at the property.

Police said both acquaintances are fully cooperating with investigators, while Beau Lamarre-Condon has refused to speak to investigators after taking legal advice.

