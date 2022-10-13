Bad cops! QPS officer: These lickers will never get a job

A QPS officer in charge of a unit where female officers endured bullying for over a decade said of prospective female employees, “These lickers will never get a job in this office.”

Queensland Police Commissioner Katarina Carroll apologised on Friday for the behaviour of some police and promised a review of certain cases.

The Commissioner made the statement after accusations of widespread sexism, racism, and misogyny at the Commission of Inquiry into Queensland Police Service Responses to Domestic Violence.

Commissioner Carroll said she was seeking legal advice over incidents where perpetrators escaped discipline after bullying or sexually harassing women.

Bullying continued in one unnamed QPS unit for more than a decade. The QPS officer in charge of the unit threatened and swore at staff. He sent colleagues pornographic images, and labelled a pinup of a woman on an office fridge ‘tap and go’. The officer referred to a colleague as ‘towel head’ and Osama’.

He also said of two prospective female employees, “These lickers will never get a job in this office.”

In other incidents, a male police officer placed his penis on a female sergeant’s desk. Another threatened to rape a female colleague.

The inquiry also heard of police officers referring to First Nations people as ‘stupid back c_nts’ among other slurs.

The commission of inquiry also heard that female officers who complained about such behaviour often suffered career reversals. However, in numerous cases, the complained-of male officers received promotions.

Frustration

Commissioner Carroll expressed her frustration at not being able to fire such officers.

“There is frustration at not being able to move people from the organisation, particularly some of these people that we have been discussing.

“As a result, I have asked for a number of matters, where I am not satisfied of the outcomes, to be reviewed again.

“We will be doing everything we can through the appropriate legislation to ensure that these people are no longer part of the QPS.”

In September, the Queensland Police Service committed to an apology to the LGBTIQ+ community over historical mistreatment. The commitment followed Brisbane Pride’s refusal to allow uniformed officers to participate in the annual Pride March and Rally.

In 2021, an internal investigation found eleven officers breached the QPS code of conduct in ‘racist, sexist, homophobic and defamatory’ posts they made to a private Facebook group.

In better news, 63 QPS personnel undertook training this month to “better support people who identify as LGBTIQ+.”

