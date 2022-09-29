Backlash to ban on LGBTQ Miss Fabulous pageant in Laos

The Communist regime in Laos faces an unprecedented social media rebellion following a ban on an LGBTQ beauty pageant. The Lao People’s Revolutionary Youth Union, an arm of the government, banned Miss Fabulous 2022 in an August Facebook post.

Miss Fabulous is a Thai pageant that invites contestants of any gender. 2022 will see the first Miss Fabulous International competition. Organisers originally scheduled Miss Fabulous Laos 2022 for September 24 this year. However, on August 24, the Lao People’s Revolutionary Youth Union placed a ban on the contest. In a follow-up Facebook post, the influential state body said, “those who are not born as real men and women are not eligible to participate in pageants.”

The cancellation provoked an immediate backlash against the Communist government of Laos. Local celebrities added Pride 2022 rainbow frames to their social media profile photos and hashtags critical of the government went viral.

Observers told the South China Morning Post (SCMP) that social media has changed the rules in the once-isolated population.

People are talking now

One contestant told the SCMP, “We never speak about politics in Laos, but people are talking now.”

She described the level of discussion as unprecedented.

“People are calling the government ‘dinosaurs’ and showing that they love us… I’m sad at the ban, but grateful to see the people support us.”

A local trans businesswoman said Laotians did not find trans pageants offensive.

“We have held trans pageants here before. Laos people do not have a problem with it, so I have no idea why it was banned. But suddenly everybody was talking about the ban… and they were on our side.”

Miss Fabulous organisers announced the cancellation on September 16.

“Miss Fabulous Laos 2022 contest program that opens the opportunity for beautiful transgender girls to participate in the contest with real women by birth must be stopped and all activities down from now on Onwards and upwards…

“Eventually, we are hopeful that in the near future there will be legislation coming out recognizing the basic rights of people of different gender or LGBTQ+ to have social equality.”

For the latest lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex and queer (LGBTIQ) news in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.