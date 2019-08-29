Bachelor Australia’s Rachael and Vakoo say ‘love has no gender’

Bachelor Australia evictees Rachael Arahill and Vakoo Kauapirura have opened up about their relationship after the leaving the Channel 10 program.

Earlier this week, gossip magazine New Idea published paparazzi photos of Rachael and Vakoo kising and holding hands during an dinner date in Sydney.

Speaking to 10 Daily after leaving the Bachelor mansion on Wednesday night, Rachael said: “Yeah, we’ve been having some fun, I guess you could say.

“It’s kind of casual at the moment. There’s not much else to report on that you haven’t already seen.

“Vak and I became really close in the mansion.

“We’re quite open-minded people and we both believe that love has no gender. So we’re seeing what happens and just exploring a bit, I guess.”

Rachael met her ‘soulmate on the crazy journey’

Two weeks ago, Rachael proudly called Vakoo her “soulmate” in the caption of an Instagram photo of them both.

“Thankful we went on this crazy journey or I wouldn’t of (sic) met my soulmate,” she wrote.

Vakoo told radio hosts Kyle and Jackie O on Thursday morning the pair hooked up while in the Bachelor Australia mansion.

“The thing is, in the house Rachael just had this vibe that I was just really [drawn to].

“There’s something different about her.

“So I would actually always get her to kiss me in the house! She wouldn’t do it at first.”

Rachael told 10 daily she isn’t bothered by any claims that the relationship is just for publicity.

“To be honest, I don’t really read any articles about myself,” she said.

“I was only really made aware that people thought that it was a stunt when someone asked about it today.

“In the end, I don’t really care what opinions people have about [my relationship]. It’s irrelevant to me.”

