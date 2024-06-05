Baby Reindeer’s Jessica Gunning comes out as ‘big, old gay’

Jessica Gunning, the British actress at the centre of Netflix’s global hit Baby Reindeer has publicly come out.

Speaking on the podcast Reign with Josh Smith, Gunning revealed that she initially came out to her friends and family in November 2022.

“That was a mega, mega thing for me,” she said.

“I am surrounded by gays. Like, all my friends are gay. So, it wasn’t that I was repressing anything. It was just that I didn’t think that I could be… I still can’t articulate it in the best way.”

“But yeah, I realised I was a big old gay, and I was like, ‘that’s what it’s been. That’s what it is’.

“That was a massive moment where everything clicked and I made sense for myself then because for so long, I’d thought, and I’m a bigger woman, and I thought maybe it was to do with my size, that I felt a little bit almost alien, or I was tagging along. But as soon as I realised, I was like, ‘no, it’s that.’ That was the most liberating thing.”

Referencing her recent role, Jessica continued: “There’s a really emotional thing actually in Baby Reindeer where Donny talks about sleeping for the first time at his parents’ house, and I told my family [at] Christmas [in 2022], and I slept for 10 hours that night.

“It’s been a little secret, I guess I’ve been keeping from myself even. And not in a kind of hating way. I never felt I was repressing anything in a bad way or that any reaction would be bad. I just kind of was like, I didn’t think I could be.”

“I mean, in hindsight, I used to go downstairs and watch The L Word. So probably that would’ve been a bit of a giveaway,” she joked.

“I should have even known when I did Pride, I would cry all the time. All the time. I found it so emotional. I should have really known then.

“And then I did a play with Cate Blanchett where I got to kiss her every night on stage again, should have known then. All these signs from the universe! It took me 36 years, but I did it.”

Jessica went on to say that she found her coming out process to be “very freeing and very grounding”.

“I feel really peaceful actually,” she said. “Naively, I always used to think it would be just weirdly a sexual thing – like that if you’re telling people it’s like you are saying, ‘I like boobs,’ and it’s not that in any way. You are going, ‘this is who I am.’ And it’s actually really emotional.

“And also loads of my friends have shared that sometimes it wasn’t that easy. That’s really emotional too.”

