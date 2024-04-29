Baby Reindeer’s alleged real-life Martha wants to sue Netflix

A Scottish woman who appears to have outed herself as the real-life Martha from Netflix hit Baby Reindeer has said she plans to sue and “kick the asses” of the streaming service in a wild interview.

Bisexual comedian Richard Gadd created, wrote and stars in Baby Reindeer, a rollercoaster comedy-drama-thriller series that’s topping the Netflix charts.

In the series, Martha (Jessica Gunning) stalks struggling queer comedian Donny (Richard Gadd) after a chance encounter at a pub.

Richard Gadd has explained Baby Reindeer is based – in part – on his real life.

However, since the series dropped viewers have tried to figure out the characters’ real-life counterparts.

But on Instagram, Richard recently pleaded, “People I love, have worked with and admire are unfairly getting caught up in speculation.

“Please don’t speculate on who any of the real-life people could be. That’s not the point of the show.”

However, a Scottish woman living in London has claimed in a fiery interview with the Scottish Sun she’s the real-life Martha and she’s furious.

“He’s come up with this character called Martha and he has put me right in the frame,” she told the newspaper.

“There’s a fat actress that’s supposed to be me. I am very attractive. He’s not Brad Pitt.”

‘I have a claim against Netflix’

The woman said she’s not only angry about her on-screen depiction but says viewers have tracked her down and sent her abusive messages.

She said because Netflix promotes Baby Reindeer as a true story she’s planning to sue and “kick their asses” in court.

“I have a claim against Netflix as this is being billed as part of a true story,” the woman said.

“I’m a highly competent lawyer. I’d have to do it myself. I’m very good.

“I have a photographic memory and can memorise huge files. I was top in my school at everything.

“People are probably saying I’m a mass murderer. This can’t continue. I will kick their asses.”

Nava Mau on playing love interest Teri

As well as his encounters with Martha in Baby Reindeer, Donny also pursues a relationship with Teri, inspired by a real ex-partner of Richard Gadd’s.

Transgender actress Nava Mau plays Teri, a trans woman Donny is in love with, in the series.

“I could tell that Richard really loved her, whoever inspired this character,” Nava told Digital Spy.

“I knew that it was based on real life. It seemed really important to show people that trans women exist in real life and in relationships with real people.

“I could see Richard’s heart in the writing and I hope that people will see it too. I felt a great sense of responsibility.”

Baby Reindeer is streaming on Netflix.

