Awards recognise achievements in LGBTQ+ inclusion in health

Role models, allies and organisations dedicated to LGBTQ+ inclusion within the health sector have been recognised at the 2024 Pride in Health + Wellbeing Awards.

In its third year, the awards are dedicated to recognising exceptional efforts in improving LGBTQIA+ inclusive delivery across health and wellbeing organisations across the country.

It is produced by Pride in Health + Wellbeing, the national not-for-profit inclusion program for the health, wellbeing, human services, and community care sector, spearheaded by Australia’s largest LGBTQ health organisation ACON.

2024 Pride in Health + Wellbeing Award Winners

St Vincent’s Health Network Sydney was recognised as the Service Provider of the Year.

Illawarra and Shoalhaven Cancer Care Centres were awarded for being the Most Improved Service Provider.

Georgina Poort from Uniting Vic.Tas and Lisa Raven from St Vincent’ Health Network Sydney received the LGBTQ+ Role Model Award and the LGBTQ+ Ally Award respectively, for their significant contribution to and advocacy for LGBTQ+ inclusion within their organisations and communities.

The awards ceremony was emceed by Francisco Lopez, National Health Lead – Pride Inclusion Programs at ACON.

Mr Lopez was joined by Pride in Health + Wellbeing co- Prof Keryn Phelps AM and CEO of SBS, Michael Ebeid AM.

“Recognising health and wellbeing organisations for their achievements against the HWEI allows us to see a tangible shift in LGBTQ+ inclusion practice across the sector,” he said.

“With a wide and an increasingly diverse range of organisations participating, we are seeing greater commitments to providing safer and more inclusive environments and experiences for sexuality and gender diverse people when they access health and wellbeing services across Australia.

“Gender and sexuality diverse community members continue to face health and social inclusion issues, resulting in poor health outcomes for many people.

“We are seeing service providers, government agencies, and other key health system organisations stepping up to address barriers our communities face in accessing help and support.

“It’s important to acknowledge and celebrate the many achievements that have been made towards greater inclusion of LGBTQ+ people. Congratulations to all the winners and participating organisations.”

Award Recipient Service Provider of the Year St Vincent’s Health Network Sydney Most Improved Service Provider of the Year Illawarra and Shoalhaven Cancer Care Centres LGBTQ+ Inclusive Innovation cohealth’s Health Promotion Team, cohealth LGBTQ+ Role Model Georgina Poort, Uniting Vic.Tas LGBTQ+ Ally Lisa Raven, St Vincent’s Health Network Sydney Gold Service Providers cohealth St Vincent’s Health Network Sydney Uniting Vic.Tas Silver Service Providers ACAP Clinics Advance Diversity Services Network of Alcohol and other Drugs Agencies (NADA) Your Community Health Bronze Service Providers Australian Community Support Organisation Hunter Primary Care Northern Sydney Local Health District NSW Health Pathology Participating Service Providers Illawarra and Shoalhaven Cancer Care Centres I-MED Radiology Network Ku-ring-gai Neighbourhood Centre (KNC) Nurse Watch Southern NSW Local Health District Western Health

