Author Jacqueline Wilson comes out after penning queer love story

British best-selling children’s author Jacqueline Wilson has come out publicly as she celebrates her latest book, an LGBTIQ teen love story.

The 74-year-old author, perhaps best known for her Tracey Beaker series of children’s books, opened up to The Guardian about her “very happy” relationship with her partner of 18 years.

Jacqueline explained she met partner Trish after the breakdown of her previous marriage. She said the people in her life have long known they were a couple.

“I’ve never really been in any kind of closet,” she explained.

“It would be such old news for anybody that has ever known anything much about me. Even the vaguest acquaintance knows perfectly well that we are a couple.”

Sadly, Jacqueline said her mother was “appalled” at her relationship. However, she explained that “wasn’t too devastating for me because my mum cordially hated my ex-husband; she didn’t really approve of any of my friends.”

Now, the children’s author has put her “heart and soul” into her 111th novel, Love Frankie. Jacqueline said she knew “perfectly well that it would shine a little light on my own private life.”

She said she hadn’t focused on queer characters before because she wanted to write stories about children facing problems and didn’t see “any problem whatsoever with being gay.”

Jacqueline describes her new book as “a truthful, honest book about a girl falling in love with another girl.”

“It’s aimed it at all teenagers who have ever worried because they haven’t fallen in love, or they have fallen in love,” she explained.

Jacqueline Wilson’s Love Frankie is out later this year

Love Frankie, released in August, follows Frankie, who is almost fourteen and is facing ups and downs in her teenage life.

“Her mum is seriously ill with MS and Frankie can feel herself growing up quickly, no thanks to Sally and her gang of bullies at school,” the synopsis explains.

“When Sally turns out to be not-so-mean after all, they strike up a friendship and are suddenly spending all of their time together.

“But Frankie starts to wonder whether these feelings she has for Sally are stronger than her other friendships. Might she really be in love?

“Frankie doesn’t want Sally to just be her friend. She wants her to be her girlfriend. But does Sally feel the same?”

Frankie doesn't want Sally to just be her friend. She wants her to be her girlfriend. But does Sally feel the same?"