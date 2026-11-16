Australia’s peak medical research body backs puberty blockers for trans youth

The National Health and Medical Research Council (NHMRC) has recommended that puberty blockers remain a clinical option for certain young trans and gender diverse people with gender dysphoria following a review from the Australian Government. How will this impact Government policies in Queensland and the Northern Territory?
The NHMRC’s interim advice is that puberty blockers should remain a clinical option for certain trans and gender diverse children.
What are puberty blockers? Gonadotropin-releasing hormone injections that pause aspects of physical development by suppressing sex hormones.
Many young people have been prescribed puberty blockers, but a sticking point in the current cultural climate has been young people who experience gender dysphoria or gender incongruence taking them.
That is the clinical term for when a person experiences a difference between their gender and their sex at birth.
The Queensland and the Northern Territory Governments have stopped young trans and gender diverse people from accessing puberty blockers in the public health system.
Peak medical bodies and LGBTQIA+ organisations have condemned these bans, calling for gender affirming healthcare to be reinstated for young people.
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How is puberty blocker use determined?
The NHMRC’s interim advice uses a Grading of Recommendations Assessment, Development and Evaluation (GRADE) approach for determining puberty blocker use.
The five GRADE types of recommendations are:
- Strongly for: When benefits clearly outweigh the harms. Recommended for most people.
- Conditionally for: When benefits likely outweigh the harms. The best choice may depend on the individual patient.
- Conditional for either option: When neither option is clearly better than the other. Either may be appropriate depending on the patient.
- Conditionally against: When the harms likely outweigh the benefits, then treatment may be appropriate in some circumstances.
- Strongly against: When the harms clearly outweigh the benefits, then treatment is generally not recommended.
The recommendations by the Gender Guidelines Development Committee said, “shared decision-making is essential.”
“Because different options may be appropriate for different individuals and they might make different choices, or where the overall certainty of available evidence is low.”
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Shared decision-making between the patient, carers and clinicians could be considered for a young person who has gender incongruence with or without distress (gender dysphoria).
“Not all young people will want or need the same intervention at the same time or age, and care that is in one young person’s best interests may not suit another,” the report said.
It also highlighted that “available evidence indicates that serious adverse events are rare” but young people should be “monitored for signs or symptoms”.
NHMRC guidance not legally mandatory
The advice found that published data indicates only a small number of young Australians are accessing this care.
It outlined that withholding care to ‘wait and see’ as puberty progresses “can affect the young person’s physical and mental health, wellbeing, and ability to function”.
For those hoping this guidance will influence the puberty blocker bans for trans youth in QLD and the Northern Territory, it is important to note that it is advisory rather than legal. States and territories still have the final say on implementation.
Nicky Bath, CEO of LGBTIQ+ Health Australia (LHA), welcomed the advice as an important validation of evidence-based clinical practice.
“The NHMRC is one of Australia’s most respected health and medical institutions with responsibility for developing evidence-informed guidance across a broad range of health areas,” Bath said.
“Its processes are recognised for their rigour, independence and commitment to scientific evidence.”
Transcend CEO, Susanne Prosser, welcomed the advice.
“Many of the families we support tell us they feel like they are constantly having to justify their child’s existence, their child’s identity, or their child’s right to healthcare,” Prosser said.
“These guidelines are important because they recognise trans and gender diverse children and young people as deserving of the same evidence-based, respectful healthcare as every other child. In a world that can often tell these young people they don’t belong, these guidelines reaffirm their dignity, their rights, and their place in our healthcare system.”
QLD and NT ‘must lift their bans’
Equality Australia CEO Anna Brown said that, “No young person’s access to clinically appropriate healthcare should depend on which state they live in”.
Brown called for Queensland and the Northern Territory to “lift their bans to allow young people, their families and clinicians to make these decisions together”.
“This advice reinforces that the care trans young people are receiving in Australia today is grounded in evidence, informed by clinical expertise and guided by the individual needs of young people.”
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“Trans young people in Queensland are being denied access to healthcare that Australia’s peak medical research body recognises as an appropriate treatment option. “
“Young people and their families are making important decisions about their health and futures. They deserve expertise and compassion – not fear, stigma or political interference.”
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