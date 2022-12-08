Australia’s DFAT weighs in on Indonesia’s shocking sex ban

Australia’s Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade has issued an update on Indonesia’s shocking new laws banning sex outside of marriage, amid concerns for gay tourists to Bali.

The Indonesian Parliament this week passed sweeping changes to the country’s Criminal Code. The most high-profile is a ban on sex outside of marriage, punishable with a year in jail.

Now LGBTIQ+ tourists, local tourism businesses as well as Indonesia’s marginalised queer communities are confused and alarmed about the implications of the new laws, which come into effect in three years.

Indonesia’s new Criminal Code will also prohibit cohabitation between unmarried couples. Same-sex couples in Indonesia can’t legally marry. They now fear the law will be used to target them.

On Thursday, Australia’s Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade (DFAT) updated its Smarttraveller advice to reflect the changes.

“Indonesian parliament has passed revisions to its criminal code, which includes penalties for cohabitation and sex outside of marriage,” an update on the Smartraveller website said.

“These revisions will not come into force for three years. Subscribe to the travel advice to stay up to date.”

The advice said Australians are subject to Indonesia’s local laws and penalties, including those that seem harsh by Australian standards.

DFAT wants ‘further clarity’ around the laws

A day earlier, a DFAT spokesperson said the department was “seeking further clarity” around the contentious laws.

“We understand these revisions will not come into force for three years,” the spokesperson said on Wednesday.

“We await further information on how the revisions will be interpreted as implementing regulations are drafted and finalised.

“DFAT continues to keep all our travel advisories under close review, including to regularly and carefully reassess the risks to Australians overseas and to provide the latest information.

“DFAT will continue to monitor the situation closely.”

Indonesia’s Criminal Code ‘a dramatic rollback of human rights progress’

Amnesty International has blasted the new Criminal Code as “a dramatic rollback of human rights progress” in the Muslim-majority country.

Indonesia Executive Director Usman Hamid said the new laws also limit free speech and freedom of assembly.

Parts of the Code could also be used to criminalise LGBTIQ Indonesians, he said.

“What we’re witnessing is a significant blow to Indonesia’s hard-won progress in protecting human rights and fundamental freedoms over more than two decades,” Hamid said.

“The fact that the Indonesian government and the House of Representatives agreed to pass a penal code that effectively stamps out many human rights is appalling.

“Outlawing sex outside marriage is a violation to the right to privacy protected under international law.

“Such ‘morality’ provisions could even potentially be misused to criminalise victims of sexual assault or target members LGBTI [people].

“Consensual sexual relationships should not be treated as a criminal offence or a violation of ‘morality’.”

Laws criminalise promotion of contraception and abortion

The new Criminal Code also criminalises the promotion of contraception and maintains abortion is a crime, Amnesty warned.

Hamid also warned a ban on unsanctioned public demonstrations could restrict the right to peaceful assembly.

“It will practically give those in power authority to suppress opinions that they don’t like through selective enforcement,” he said.

“This can cement a climate of fear that stifles peaceful criticism and freedom of assembly.”

Amnesty International said the Indonesian government must “live up to their human rights commitments for the benefit of all Indonesians” instead of “destroying hard-won human rights victories”.

