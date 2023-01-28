Australian Open Pride Day celebrity Grand Slam

Sport

Celebrities including Tennis legend Billie Jean King joined drag queens and kings and Aussie LGBTIQA+ sports stars for yesterday’s Australian Open Pride Day.

The event took place at Melbourne Park which includes the Rod Laver, John Cain and Margaret Court arenas.

However, the smaller 5000-seat Kia Arena provided the venue for the fifth annual Australian Open Pride Day. Celebrities and sports stars battled it out on centre court in a Grand Slam tournament. Among the competitors: Dani Laidley, Josh Cavallo, Rennae Stubbs, Moana Hope, and former Cypriot star Marcos Baghdatis.

Celebrities like Christian Wilkins, Brooke Blurton and Foreign Minister Penny Wong attended the afternoon with performances by Montaigne and Vanessa Amorosi.

JOY 94.9 covered the event with live crosses from Kia Arena during the day.

“The Glam Slam gives the LGBTQIA+ communities and our allies a unique opportunity to play the only GLTA event at a Grand Slam, anywhere in the world.”

Tennis Australia promised to use their platform to celebrate the LGBTQ+ communitiy.

“The Australian Open is proud to be a welcoming, safe, and inclusive event that is open for all. During AO Pride Day, Friday 27 January, we will use our platform to be loud about our values and celebrate the LGBTQ+ community through colour, music and entertainment.”

 

