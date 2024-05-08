Australian music legend Ignatius Jones dies after short illness

Ignatius Jones, best known as the singer of Jimmy and the Boys in the 70s and 80s, has died at his home in the Philippines aged 67.

His sister Monica Trapaga announced the news of his passing in a statement on Wednesday.

“It is with immense sadness that we announce the passing of Ignatius Jones AM, after a short illness,” she wrote.

“His friends and family will remember Iggy as a bon-vivant, a lively raconteur and a real Renaissance man, immensely and passionately knowledgeable in history and the arts,” she added.

“The arts community in Australia has lost a champion, and dinner parties will now be less interesting, with his passing.”

Outside of his music career, Jones worked to create some of Australia’s biggest events over the last three decades.

For six years, Jones was director of the Sydney New Year’s Eve Celebrations (1996-2002), and he also directed the City of Sydney’s Millennium Celebrations.

In 2002, Jones directed the 2002 Gay Games Opening Ceremony, where he greeted the audience of 38,000 saying: “Australia and the gay and lesbian community is not so much a melting pot … We are more of a mixed salad, where every part remains separate, yet adds to the wonder of the whole … I have been lucky, I have never had to come out, I was never in.”

From 2011-2016, Jones was also artistic director of the Sydney Mardi Gras Parade.

