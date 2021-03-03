Australian lesbian love story ‘My First Summer’ comes to streaming

My First Summer, a new home-grown queer coming-of-age drama, has arrived on Australian streaming service Stan this week.

In the film, 16-year-old Claudia has grown up in complete isolation with her unpredictable mother in their remote country home miles from the nearest town.

After her mother dies by suicide, grief-stricken Claudia is left to survive on her own in the home with only her dog for company.

That is, until the spirited stranger Grace breezes into her life from a nearby town.

The two young women very quickly form a close bond. The pair give each other the support, love and intimacy they need.

But the pair’s idyllic seclusion and freedom can’t last forever. The adult world is fast closing in on them, threatening their private summer love.

Actresses Markella Kavenaugh and Maiah Stewardson play the two lead roles in the queer love story.

Victorian filmmaker Katie Found wrote and directed My First Summer as her feature debut. It filmed against the backdrop of stunning country Victoria.

“There are so many young women out there, sleepless with worry, searching for a film that brings them joy, comfort, and most of all, hope,” she said.

My First Summer previously won over viewers at the Adelaide and Mardi Gras Film Festivals. This month, it’s also heading to London for prestigious queer film festival BFI Flare.

Sydney’s QueerScreen describes it as “a sometimes dark, always stunning film about first love and discovering your sexuality.”

My First Summer is streaming now on Stan. Watch the trailer below:

