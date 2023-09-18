Australian Government warns dating apps over unsolicited nudes

Dating websites and apps that operate in Australia have been warned by the Australian Government that if they do not do more to protect their users from online sexual violence, including sending unsolicited nudes, then the government will have to pursue legislative solutions to the problem.

Research from the Australian Institute of Criminology released in October of 2022 found that three out of four people using dating apps or websites in Australia experienced some form of sexual violence via those platforms, in the five years to 2021.

The definition of online sexual violence included sexual harassment, abusive or threatening messages, the sending of unsolicited sexual images, and stalking.

Self-regulation may not be enough

A National Roundtable on Online Dating Safety, convened in January by the Ministers for Communications and Social Services, brought together industry heads, state and territory governments, and the sexual violence sector and victim-survivor advocacy groups to examine options to address abuse facilitated by online dating platforms.

One of the results of that roundtable was a commitment to develop of a voluntary code for the industry to improving engagement with law enforcement, supporting at-risk users, improving safety policies and practices, and greater transparency about harms.

That code is due to be put in place by the industry by the middle of next year.

But while many online dating platforms have taken steps to keep their users safe, these efforts vary across the industry, and the Australian Government has flagged that if the code does not sufficiently improve safety for users then legislative options will be pursued.

“Dating apps are now the most common way to meet a partner in Australia, yet the level of violence experienced by users of these platforms is deeply concerning,” Australian Minister for Communications Michelle Rowland said earlier this week.

“That is why I have decided to provide members of the online dating industry with an opportunity to work together to address the Government’s concerns.

“However, I have made it crystal clear that if the industry fails to improve safety outcomes for Australians, we will not hesitate to develop legislative options.”

While sending another person’s intimate photos without their consent is a crime throughout Australia, the sending of unsolicited sexual images that a person has made of themselves is not yet a criminal offence.

“Dating app violence … has to end,” Minister for Social Services Amanda Rishworth added.

“There is no arbitrary line between online and offline in our lives anymore. Abuse can cross between them like osmosis.

“We need to ensure that our community, including dating app users, know what it means to be respectful online, what kinds of behaviours are unacceptable and the consequences for unacceptable behaviours.”

Grindr, we’re looking at you

Popular gay dating app Grindr allows users to indicate on their profile whether they are open to receiving sexual images from other users. However users can still send sexual images to users without their consent, which is something many users report receiving nearly every day.

One Grindr user who told QNews he does not wish to be named complained that many users sent these sorts of images without even starting a conversation first.

“It seems to me it would not be difficult for Grindr to add a function where a user has to give another user permission before these sorts of images can be sent,” they told QNews.

“Sending someone an image before there has been any other communication between two users would seem like something that would be easy to flag.

“Given that many of the internet scammers who target users on Grindr do so using images with text inside them, that would also help to improve users’ safety in relation to that issue as well.”

For the latest lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex and queer (LGBTIQ) news in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.