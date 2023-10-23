Australian gay romance Of An Age comes to streaming

Acclaimed Australian gay romantic drama film Of An Age comes to streaming this week.

Aussie-Macedonian writer-director Goran Stolevski’s beautifully made queer flick got rave reviews when the film came out earlier this year.

Now it’s finally dropping on streaming in Australia on Prime Video on Tuesday (October 24).

Of An Age follows a short but intense romance between two young men – played by Elias Anton (Barracuda) and Thom Green (Dance Academy) – on a summer’s day in Melbourne in 1999.

Serbian-born Nikola (Anton) is a ballroom dancer preparing for a major competition when he gets an urgent phone call.

On his big day, Nikola gets the SOS from his dance partner Ebony (Hattie Hook). Hungover, she’s just woken up and needs to be rescued from an unknown location, kilometres from home.

Nikola has to beg Ebony’s older brother Adam (Green), who has a car, to take him there to pick her up.

Thrown together for the first time on the drive across Melbourne’s suburbs, the two young men discover a mutual spark and realise they’ve got a lot more in common than they thought.

Unfortunately, Adam is leaving on a trip to South America in just 24 hours, putting the romance in jeopardy.

Of An Age depicts ‘isolation’ of 1990s suburbia

Writer-director Goran Stolevski said Of An Age started as a simple writing exercise during Covid lockdown.

But the project soon became a fully-fledged screenplay inspired by his own memories of the location and era.

“1999 was before the internet, so if you were a queer kid from a certain socioeconomic stratum like Melbourne, there was a special kind of isolation,” Goran explained earlier this year.

“You didn’t know other queer kids. Now you can use technology to find out about yourself and connect to others.

“I was really interested in what that did — and not only in a negative way. There was a poignancy to not being able to go online. You developed a different capacity for connecting to someone in an immediate way.

Goran added, “I didn’t want to write autobiographically about my life but about the feelings of that period. In a sense, this is an emotional autobiography.

“Immediately, I had this vivid image of two guys talking in a car. About 60 per cent of the dialogue just came to me then.”

You can watch Of An Age streaming in Australia on Prime Video from Tuesday (October 24).

