Australian Firefighters Calendar unveils first all-denim edition

The sexy annual Australian Firefighters Calendar is celebrating its 30th birthday with the first all-denim edition of the charity fundraising calendar.

Since 1993, the hunky Aussie firefighters have posed for the annual calendars, and the six editions for 2023 have now officially gone on sale.

In the calendars, the men appear in uniform, as well as posingwith dogs, cats, horses, and other animals. And this year, the new all-denim edition sees the firefighters in jeans for summer.

And yes, the men photographed for the calendars every year aren’t models, but real working Australian firies.

One of the 2023 pin-up boys, Mitch Evans, has worked on the New South Wales South Coast for seven years.

The hero helped battle the blazes that devastated the region in the Black Summer bushfires of 2019-2020.

“On New Year’s Eve we were fighting the fire at two o’clock in the afternoon and it was completely dark,” Evans (pictured below) told Nine.

“The only light we had was off the truck and the fire. There was so much smoke that it created its own weather storm. We even had ash rain.

“It was almost apocalyptic. You never thought that you’d ever experience anything like that in your life.”

He and his fellow firefighters battled the bushfires for hours at a time, saving both lives and properties because “you’re there to do a job and help out as best you can,” Evans said.

Australian Firefighters Calendar has raised $3.4 million for charity

For 30 years, the sexy calendars are created and sold every year to raise money for local charities.

Since 1993, over $3.4 million from the calendars has been donated to various organisations.

In 2023, the money raised will go to the Council of Australian Volunteer Fire Associations (CAVFA), to fund much-needed equipment across the country.

Money will also go to the Kids With Cancer Foundation, Byron Bay Wildlife Hospital, Australian Seabird Rescue, Fauna Rescue of SA, Healing Hooves, Native Animal Rescue, Wildcare Inc, Safe Haven Animal Rescue, and Best Friends Felines.

This year’s dog calendar features the firefighters with rescue dogs from Safe Haven Animal Rescue. All the cats for this year’s cat calendar were rescues from Best Friends Felines.

The horse calendar features therapy horses from Healing Hooves.

Firefighter Mitch Evans said he’s personally seen the impact the money raised means for some of the smaller charities.

“It’s a small price to pay for us to take our shirts off [to] give back to all these really deserving charities,” he told Nine.

“There’s been number of times where I’ve been fortunate enough to go and give cheques to these people.

“It tugs at the heartstrings. It makes you really understand why we do it.”

The six editions of the 2023 Australian Firefighters Calendar are on sale now.

