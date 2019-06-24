Australian Christian Lobby sets up Folau donation site

Martyn Iles of the Australian Christian Lobby announced last night the ‘lobby’ group would host Israel Folau’s online appeal for funds. Yesterday, GoFundMe took down Folau’s page and refunded all donations made to it.

Martyn Iles said he spoke to Folau to let him know of a $100,000 donation from ACL to his cause.

He also offered to host Folau’s online appeal for funds on the ACL website.

Folau accepted the offer.

The Australian Christian Lobby claims to represent over 150,000 people “seeking to bring a Christian influence to politics”.

It recently presented Israel Folau with a book it claimed contained 46,000 signatures supporting the #IStandWithIzzy petition.

Rounded up to 50,000

However, on The Project, Iles casually rounded that figure up by 4,000 to 50,000.

“I mean just in a matter of a couple of weeks we got 50,000 of our supporters to sign a letter of support.”

See Iles casually mention the ‘50,000’ signatures about 5 minutes and 20 seconds into the video.

On his appointment to his current position Iles spoke to Eternity News about the need to be faultless in his new job.

“However, I would say, I feel the burden to be absolutely blameless in all that I do and say.

“And to hold myself to a very, very high standard, because we have to be good witnesses and good examples.

“That’s a burden, particularly when your every move and word and syllable is being scrutinised.”

Lyle Shelton

Under previous Managing Director Lyle Shelton, the Australian Christian Lobby took a leading role in the NO campaign during the Marriage Equality postal survey.

Like Shelton, Iles seems focused on LGBTIQ issues. particularly in relation to ‘religious freedom’.

“Take what we often call “rainbow ideology” – all things LGBT, Queer, and so forth.”

He describes this ‘rainbow ideology” as “totalising” and “relentless”

“It will not be happy until every last drop of opposition is extinguished, right down to the realm of thought… Hence “hate speech” laws and the like.”

Iles also defends the ‘Pray the Gay Away’ version of gay conversion therapy.

