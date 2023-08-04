Australian Christian Lobby launches book-banning competition

The Australian Christian Lobby has urged followers to visit libraries and send photos of “harmful” children’s books to ban for their chance to receive a prize.

The right-wing religious lobby group’s political director Wendy Francis (pictured above) made the appeal in a recent video message.

“Your mission, if you choose to accept it is to check the children’s section in your public and school library for any explicit material, photograph the cover and send it to ACL,” she said.

“Libraries should be safe and inviting places where children can browse the shelves that are dedicated to their age group.

“But increasingly, parents are discovering books in the children’s section with inappropriate adult concepts.”

The ACL said the first 20 people who send them book photos will receive a children’s book written by Wendy Francis herself.

Wendy Francis says Welcome to Sex book is ‘filth’

In the message, first reported by OUTInPerth, Wendy Francis weighed in on the furore around book Welcome to Sex.

Wendy said she’s been called a “pearl-clutching prude” for criticising the sex ed book. She blasted Yumi Stynes and expert Dolly Doctor writer Dr Melissa Kang’s book as “explicit obscenity” and “filth”.

Francis applauded Big W’s removal of the book from shelves – after Big W said critics had abused retail staff – as an “inspiring” example of “parental pressure and persistence.”

Wendy pleaded, “As a child in Sunday school, I used to sing, ‘The best Book to read is the Bible’… Read the stories of the Bible to your kids.”

This week, One Nation and Liberal MPs maligned the LGBTQIA+ community in a Senate debate over Welcome to Sex and Australia’s classification system.

Meanwhile, Wendy Francis said the Australian Christian Lobby is also taking aim at “inappropriate” inclusive children’s picture books.

Wendy singled out My Shadow is Purple and My Shadow is Pink. Both books are written by Australian author Scott Stuart.

My Shadow is Purple follows a child whose mum has a pink shadow and whose dad has a blue shadow. The main character’s shadow is purple. By the end of the book the child discovers there are “more than two colours our shadows can be.”

But the Australian Christian Lobby spokesperson said, “Both [books] push ridiculous gender stereotypes and gender fluidity, at the same time, to three-year-olds. It’s madness.”

Australian author blasts book banning

My Shadow is Purple also made headlines in June. Author Scott Stuart was horrified to hear a US teacher was facing the sack for reading the book in class.

Stuart defended the teacher, his book and furiously dismissed suggestions it contains “inappropriate topics” or was in any way “pornographic”.

“This entire thing is so disgusting,” Scott said on TikTok at the time.

“To be very clear, there is nothing sexual or pornographic about this book. It’s a book of acceptance and inclusion.

“We need to be supporting teachers, not vilifying them.

“This whole thing just really goes to show how much more interested the US school system is in playing politics than educating kids. It’s gross. It’s disgusting.”

Conservatives are targeting children’s books

US-style conservative censorship campaigns targeting inclusive children’s books are on the rise in Australia.

Recently, neo-Nazis and others have targeted libraries hosting Drag Storytime events in NSW and Victoria, forcing the cancellation of some over safety.

Last month, the Gold Coast City Council recently rebuffed a homophobic petition targeting libraries’ inclusive children’s books promoting “alternative sexual lifestyles”.

Australia’s Classification Review Board also rejected a right-wing activist’s push to ban gender and sexuality memoir Gender Queer.

